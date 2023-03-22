At least 9 dead, 44 injured in Pakistan after earthquake

At least 19 houses were damaged, says a senior official in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan – At least nine people were dead and 44 injured in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a government official said, after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake with its epicenter in Afghanistan struck late on Tuesday, March 21.

At least 19 houses were partially damaged by the earthquake, Abdul Basit, a senior official in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government told Reuters on Wednesday, March 22. – Rappler.com