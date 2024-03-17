AI, deepfakes in spotlight as South Korea hosts third democracy summit

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – South Korea is hosting the third Summit for Democracy (S4D) from Monday, March 18 to Wednesday, March 20, with an agenda to tackle various issues on rights and freedoms worldwide.

Misinformation, artificial intelligence, and deepfakes, are among the topics that are expected to be discussed in this year’s summit, the first to be held outside the United States.

This year’s theme is “Democracy for Future Generations,” which aims to advance democratic values and counter authoritarianism, as the world enters into what’s dubbed as a “mega-election” year. At least 64 countries, including South Korea, are casting their ballots in 2024.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is set to meet his South Korean counterpart Cho Tae-yul during the summit. Around 300 delegates and top diplomats and government officials are expected to attend.

According to the State Department, “a key US priority at the third summit is to demonstrate how we have methodically implemented a series of policy and regulatory measures that have placed the United States at the forefront of efforts to counter misuse of commercial spyware.”

Nobel Peace laureate and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa is set to tackle the role and impact of artificial intelligence in democratic societies.

Other expert roundtables are on issues of public-private partnerships in combatting digital threats, and the role of democratic societies in upholding online freedom.

Since 2021, the S4D has provided a forum for the US government and others to discuss foreign policy initiatives amid rising authoritarianism and “organize collective action to address emerging challenges to democracy.” – Rappler.com