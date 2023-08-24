4 dead including gunman in California bar shooting

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The shooter opened fired at the Cook's Corner bar in Trabuco Canyon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office

Four people including a gunman were killed in a shooting at a bikers’ bar in California’s Orange County, the local sheriff’s office said on Wednesday, August 23.

Six more people were in a hospital after the shooter opened fired at the Cook’s Corner bar in Trabuco Canyon, the Orange County Sheriff said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

CBS Los Angeles, which first reported the shooting at the historic bikers’ bar, initially reported five people were killed. It said a retired law enforcement officer opened fired at the bar and cited KCAL News reporting from sources that the shooter had been shot by deputies.

The Sheriff’s office has not released any details about the shooter or how he was killed. The California governor’s office said it was monitoring the shooting. – Rappler.com