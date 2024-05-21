Zubiri ‘dumbfounded’ by dela Rosa vote to oust him | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

• Zubiri ‘dumbfounded’ by Dela Rosa’s vote to oust him

Former Senate President Migz Zubiri says he’s dumbfounded to learn Senator Bato Dela Rosa was one of the 15 senators who signed the resolution to oust him.

• Another red flag: Hontiveros bares Bamban Mayor Alice Guo’s ‘ties to criminals’

Two of Bamban Mayor Alice Guo’s fellow incorporators in Baofu Land Development are involved in Singapore’s largest money laundering case.

• Yale graduates stage pro-Palestinian walkout of commencement

Scores of graduating students walk out from Yale University’s commencement exercises in protest over the Israeli war in Gaza, Yale’s financial ties to weapons makers, and its response to pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

• ICC prosecutor seeks warrants for Israel’s Netanyahu and Gallant, and Hamas leaders

International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan has requested arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his defense chief, and three Hamas leaders.

• Scarlett Johansson says OpenAI chatbot voice ‘eerily similar’ to hers

Actress Scarlett Johansson accuses OpenAI of creating a voice for the ChatGPT system that sounds ‘eerily similar’ to her voice. – Rappler.com