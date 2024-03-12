US preparing new weapons package for Ukraine – officials

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

WAR. Ukrainian servicemen inspect a destroyed vehicle outside the village of Robotyne, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near a front line in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine November 4, 2023.

Funding for this package, which could be worth as much as $400 million, is from credits refunded to the Pentagon for recent purchases

WASHINGTON, USA – The United States is preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine that could be worth as much as $400 million, two US officials told Reuters on Tuesday, March 12, the first such move in months as additional funds for Kyiv remain blocked by Republican leaders in Congress.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said an announcement was expected later on Tuesday.

One of the officials said that the funding for this package is from credits refunded to the Pentagon for recent purchases.

US President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has backed military aid to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, while his likely Republican opponent in the November 5 US election, former president Donald Trump, has a more isolationist stance.

The House is under pressure to pass a $95 billion national security package that bolsters aid for Ukraine, Israel as well as the Indo-Pacific.

That legislation cleared the Senate on a 70-29 vote, but Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has resisted putting up the aid bill for a vote in the House. – Rappler.com