[WATCH] Why Filipinos should *really* care about Ukraine’s fight vs Russia

We know how it feels to be intruded upon and occupied by another country

Hrushiv, UKRAINE – The war started two years ago, and is unfolding 9,000 kilometers from the Philippines. There are hardly any Filipinos remaining in Ukraine. And yet the besieged nation appeals to Filipinos – to lend their ears, open their hearts, and, perhaps, extend a helping hand.

As aid and support from the West dwindles, Ukraine is turning to the rest of the world for vital assistance in its existential war against an expansionist Russia. Yes, its government admits, Ukraine has taken a humble position by passing the hat, aiming to shore up whatever little support smaller countries could offer. But it also reminds the rest of the world that Ukraine’s war with Russia is a battle for the rules-based world order, and against the threat from other expansionist countries in other regions, including the Indo-Pacific.

Rappler’s JC Gotinga reports from Ukraine, upon invitation by the Ukraine Crisis Media Center. – Rappler.com