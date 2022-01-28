Latest Ookla report shows Smart is Philippines’ fastest 5G mobile network

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Smart Communications, Inc. and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

PLDT mobile services arm Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) remains as the country’s undisputed fastest 5G mobile network as it delivered significantly higher speeds for its subscribers during the second half of 2021, according to the latest report by Ookla®, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence.

Using 325,396 user-initiated 5G tests, Ookla declared Smart as the winner of its Speedtest AwardsTM for Q3-Q4 2021 with a Speed ScoreTM of 201.95, while its closest competitor posted a Speed ScoreTM of 116.08.

Sweeping awards for H1 and H2 2021

To bag the award, Smart posted a median download speed of 218.82 Mbps and a median upload speed of 22.46 Mbps, while its closest competitor posted a median download speed of 116.92 Mbps and a median upload speed of 10.81 Mbps.

Ookla also reported Smart’s median latency to be at 14 milliseconds while its closest competitor recorded a median latency of 19 milliseconds.

Having won ‘Fastest 5G Mobile Network’ for Q1-Q2 back in August last year, Smart’s latest accomplishment meant it effectively swept the Ookla Speedtest Awards for all award periods of 2021 amid its accelerated 5G rollout and continuous network improvement efforts across the country.

Huge speed gaps in Manila, Cebu, CDO

In its latest report, Ookla also showed huge speed gaps between Smart and its closest competitor in select cities.

In Manila for example, Smart recorded a median download speed of 263.67 Mbps while its closest competitor posted 98.44 Mbps. Smart also registered a median upload speed of 28.27 Mbps while its closest competitor hit 9.77 Mbps.

In the Visayas, Smart also dominated Cebu City with a median download speed of 214.27 Mbps while its closest competitor recorded 125.93 Mbps. Smart also led with an upload speed of 19.85 Mbps while its closest competitor clocked 10.34 Mbps.

In Mindanao, Smart led in Cagayan de Oro City with a median download speed of 217.83 Mbps while its closest competitor recorded 143.71 Mbps. Smart also posted a median upload speed of 21.82 Mbps while its closest competitor posted 12.20 Mbps.

Speed as key network performance metric

“As the pandemic sped up digital adoption across the world, we have made it our mission to provide Filipinos with the best customer experience through our superior network and innovative services that enable our subscribers to live the Giga Life and pursue their passions,” said Jane J. Basas,” SVP and Head of Wireless Consumer Business at Smart.

“Speed is the key metric when it comes to network performance and simply providing amazing digital experiences, and we are extremely proud that our 5G network has consistently been recognized as the fastest in the country based on the real-world experience by our subscribers,” she added.

Pioneering 5G services

Since it launched its 5G commercial service nationwide back in 2020, Smart has relentlessly pushed 5G revolution in the Philippines, deploying around 7,200 5G base stations around the country.

Smart also enables Filipinos to adopt 5G and enjoy its benefits through innovative products and services, such as the Rocket WiFi, Smart’s first and fastest 5G Pocket WiFi; and the Smart Bro Prepaid Home WiFi 5G, Smart’s first 5G-powered prepaid WiFi service that makes it easier for families to enjoy fiber-like wireless speeds at home.

Smart also introduced the groundbreaking Unli 5G data offer via the GigaLife App to give subscribers more data to enjoy all their favorite online activities powered by Smart 5G. Smart later brought this unlimited 5G experience to postpaid customers by launching the Signature Plans+.

Make the Smart move now

Through its superior network, Smart is gearing up to bring more exciting 5G experiences to subscribers. To take part in these amazing experiences, non-Smart customers can now make the Smart move without having to change their mobile number through Mobile Number Portability (MNP).

To know more about switching to Smart via MNP, users may visit x.smart/switch or make the switch via the GigaLife App. – Rappler.com

*Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data Q3–Q4 2021. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

