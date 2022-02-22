Ticket2Me’s super short film festival IKLI to premiere on February 25

Nine chosen entries will be shown on Ticket2Me and Rappler’s Youtube channels on February 25 from 12 pm to 3 pm

In partnership with the Movement for Good Governance (MGG), YouthLed PH, YouthVote Philippines, and Rappler, Ticket2Me, the country’s leading independent creator monetization platform, pioneers again by launching IKLI, the Philippines’ first super short film festival.

Inspired by other microfilm festivals around the world, IKLI is an annual, online film festival initially featuring three categories: micro short (60 seconds or less) films, mini short (between 1:00-2:20) films, and super short (between 2:21-5:00) films. The festival motto is “The simpler, the better!”

For 2022, the theme is “Bitin! We deserve better!” to draw attention, in an entertaining but enlightening way, to the many stories that can help convince Filipinos all over the world that we deserve better: better government, better healthcare, better education, better livelihoods, better transportation – even better love lives!

Strategically aligned with the vision of the project and marking the commemoration of the 36th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution, the following chosen entries will be shown on Ticket2Me and Rappler’s Youtube channels this coming February 25 from 12 pm to 3 pm:

Micro short category

Looooongest Line by Giulia Saavedra

Submit by Francis Ner Marañon

Tuloy Pa Din Ang Training by Denzel Galindez

Mini short category

Bitin by Maria Del Carmen S. Villapol

Mangha by Mark Terence Molave

Recurring Dream by Alecx Julianne G. Literal

Super short category

Classroom 2022 by Diana Galang

Pila. Pili. Pilipinas. by Joseph Guinto Navarro

Si Jhemalyn at ang ‘Di Matapos na Paghahanap ng Karot Keyk by Ruka Azuma

A virtual awarding ceremony will also be held in March to publicly recognize and congratulate the winners in each category of the first IKLI film festival.

Truly, it is a promising year for the country’s only fully digital end-to-end ticketing company, Ticket2Me, which serves live and online events. It is made accessible through its easy-to-use technology and aims to empower creators to provide value, bring people together, and build meaningful relationships.

