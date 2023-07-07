WATCH: How Sprite Lemon+ beats lutang moments feat. David Licauco, Sanya Lopez, Esnyr Ranollo, and Rain Matienzo

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Sprite and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

We’ve heard it all before: The vibes are low.

Whether it be a busy work day or sadyang sabaw lang, we all need that pick-me-up to get the good vibes going and to get that heavy workload done and over with.

If that caffeine kick isn’t hitting as hard as before, we’ve got the perfect stress-busters to get you on your feet and kick those intense vibes from work, school, or just plain ‘ol everyday life.

In case you missed it, Sprite Lemon+ recently gathered the internet’s favorite celebrities and personalities to get Filipinos up and moving with the help of the new Sprite Lemon+, the delicious lemon soda drink with an intense lemon flavor that wakes you up.

With its intense lemon, PLUS caffeine and vitamin B3, Sprite Lemon+ is here to help us seize the day and overcome life’s stressful moments.

Kick off the hassle and watch our faves: Esnyr Ranollo, Sanya Lopez, Rain Matienzo, and David Licauco take on these hilarious ambush interviews.

For the sabog students

The internet’s favorite TikTok classmate, Esnyr Ranollo, visited U-Belt campuses to get students back on their A-game and teach them how to kick away the stress with Sprite Lemon+.

Check it out here:

From lutang to lively

Hit the brakes, is that Sanya Lopez? You read that right, the actress also joined in on the fun when she quizzed some l aborers and commuters around the metro on questions under the sun and gave them a burst of lemon zest from Sprite Lemon+ to keep away the init ng ulo.

Check it out here:

For the work-life-laugh balance

Here’s a duo that we never thought we needed: TikTok superstar-turned-actress Rain Matienzo and the so-called “Pambansang Ginoo” David Licauco taking on your office! David and Rain made sure that there was no quiet quitting in sight as they toured Metro Manila offices and gave workers an extra boost with Sprite Lemon+.

Check it out here:

With its all-in-one zesty lemon flavor, plus caffeine and vitamin B3, Sprite Lemon+ is here to be your stress buddy in school and work, like Esnyr, Sanya, Rain, and David.

Whenever you feel like you’re back on that endless grind, just keep the good vibes rolling and grab a can of Sprite Lemon+ to refresh your mind. Or at least shoo away some of that lutang vibes to overcome mental burnout.

Check out more of Sprite on the Coca-Cola Website. Sprite Lemon+ is available in Shopee, Lazada, and all leading supermarkets. Follow Sprite on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates. – Rappler.com