Chocolate Hills resort closes down | The wRap

The controversial Captain’s Peak Resort in Sagbayan, Bohol, closes down Thursday, March 14, after its business permit is revoked. The resort went viral after netizens saw its structures were built within the protected zone of the Chocolate Hills.

Senator Risa Hontiveros pushes for a Senate order to arrest Davao-based preacher Apollo Quiboloy. This as Quiboloy continues to reject a Senate summons to answer accusations leveled at him by his former followers.

At least 29 Palestinians are killed while awaiting aid in two separate Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip Thursday, March 14. Israel’s military denies attacking aid centers, describing the reports as ‘false.’

South Korean actor O Yeong-su, who starred in the first season of the hit Netflix series ‘Squid Game,’ is convicted on charges of sexual harassment. The 79-year-old actor was charged with two counts of sexual harassment in 2017.

Bretman Rock honored by Hawaii State lawmakers

Social media influencer Bretman Rock is recognized by lawmakers in Hawaii for his impact on Hawaiians and Filipino-Americans. The measure congratulates him ‘on his success across all social media and commending him for his contributions to supporting the youth.’ – Rappler.com