[Under 3 Minutes] TikTok flexes its influence at Creators Night 2023

MANILA, Philippines – It was quite the event when 185 of TikTok’s most influential content creators gathered at the Rizal Park Hotel in Manila for, well, TikTok Creators Night 2023.

Some faces were familiar – Vicki Belo, Megan Young, Marian Rivera, to name a few – while others might be new to those who’ve yet to be hooked on the platform’s novel For You page.

But each of the creators, whether one knows them or not, is a bonafide celebrity with hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of followers on TikTok, with considerable spill-over on other platforms.

It’s a clear signal that the Chinese-founded platform is now one to be reckoned with if your goal is influence and celebrity status. It’s almost easy to forget the issues about the platform’s inscrutable algorithm and use in disinformation and data-harvesting by China. – Rappler.com