Breadwinners share what they worry most about the future

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by BDO Life and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

I’ve never been a breadwinner. I have my parents to thank for that. I’ve never experienced how it’s like to be responsible for the survival and future of people other than myself.

The closest I’ve gotten to being a breadwinner is moving out of my parents’ home, getting married, and living independently with my husband. That means we now have to pay for our own utility bills, food, and other needs. We don’t have children yet so our monthly income allows us to live comfortably. And yet I still worry about suddenly losing our jobs or being thrown into a difficult situation that will wipe out our savings.

It makes me wonder what kind of worries plague breadwinners who have to take care of their younger siblings’ education or their elderly parents’ medical needs. It’s a big weight they carry on their shoulders everyday.

Jo, 24 years old, college instructor

Jo has been supporting her two younger siblings – one in college and another in grade school – since 2020. Apart from her siblings’ education, she also pays for their monthly bills including electricity, water, and internet. She makes ends meet by buying and selling K-pop merchandise on top of her full-time job.

“My father was working as a hotel manager for the past 20 years and was responsible for our finances and tuition fees. However, he was diagnosed with stage 3 pancreatic cancer in 2019 and lost his battle in August 2020,” said Jo. “Although my mom is working as a government employee, she only earns a little. So, as the eldest daughter, I took over and became the family’s breadwinner.”

Scared as she was of taking on this huge responsibility at a young age, she knew she had to do this to respect her father’s dying wish: “Ikaw na bahala sa pag-aaral ng mga kapatid mo.” [Please take care of your siblings’ education.]

Jo’s father used to be the family’s breadwinner. But since filling in this role, she started worrying about the future.

“If something happens to me, I’m worried about how my Mama will be able to support my siblings without my presence. My absence would definitely affect them since I pay for most of the needs in the house. I do not have a large amount in my savings to provide since most of my salary goes to our needs and my siblings’ tuition,” said Jo.

“I am worried that my sister and brother will not be able to finish their studies. I would definitely feel disappointed in myself because I was not able to fulfill my papa’s last instructions to me if they won’t finish just because I am gone.”

Isabel, 31 years old, content specialist

Isabel is a mom of two – a 10-year-old daughter and a 2-month-old son. Most of her life, she has been a single mom to her daughter and taking care of all of her needs. Now she has another baby that depends on her, too.

“I’m still not married to my son’s father, so a part of his needs are also shouldered by me,” said Isabel. “I get help from my parents, my family, and my boyfriend, but I don’t like to depend on other people for my kids’ needs, so I make sure that I’m able to provide for them.”

To make sure that she wouldn’t have to depend on her family and boyfriend for their needs, Isabel manages her finances wisely.

“I make sure that I have enough savings for my children, enough that will last them until they can provide for themselves. Number one rule for my kids’ savings is that no matter how hard things are, I will never ever touch their savings. I need to assure myself that whatever happens to me, my kids will still have a good life and a good future.”

But despite this, Isabel can’t help but worry about her children’s future without her in it.

“I always worry about my kids’ well-being. If something happens to me I don’t know who will be taking care of them and providing for them,” said Isabel. “I’m also not sure if they will get as much as I can provide for them.”

The importance of having a plan B

Being a breadwinner is one tough job. Sometimes, it’s difficult to think about tomorrow when you just have to survive today. But not thinking completely about the future and the inevitable might keep us up at night, too.

This is where life insurance comes in. This is a piece of financial advice that not a lot of people want to hear. But the pandemic has also made a lot of us realize how important life insurance as a plan B is, especially if we have loved ones that we might leave behind if something were to happen to us.

While the thought of preparing for one’s untimely passing is uncomfortable for many, it’s a step that every breadwinner must take if they want to protect the future well-being of those who depend on them. Getting insured is like having a Plan B – a back-up plan.

A Plan B in the form of life insurance gives breadwinners the peace of mind that should they pass on, their loved ones will not have to worry about their finances on top of their grief. Having a Plan B will allow them to focus on moving forward and getting back on their feet.

One of the usual reasons why people don’t get insured is the misconception that life insurance is expensive. But the reality is, it doesn’t have to be. You just need to find the right one that will benefit your loved ones the most. For breadwinners, BDO Life believes that whole life insurance – the kind that covers you until age 100 – will give you the most bang for your buck.

Another reason is people don’t know where to start. The good news is that there is a BDO Life Financial Advisor stationed across BDO branches nationwide who can help you create the right Plan B that matches your needs and your budget.

If you’d like to know more about BDO Life, visit www.bdo.com.ph/bdolife and you’re on your way to having your own Plan B. And when you’re ready, just pay a visit to your nearest BDO branch and look for the BDO Life Financial Advisor to help you get started.

To face each day worry-free and be able to sleep soundly at night knowing our loved ones will be okay no matter what – wouldn’t that be a life worth living? – Rappler.com