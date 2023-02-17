CheckThisOut: Capsule wardrobe pieces for your return-to-office needs

Editor’s note: Some finds are simply too good not to share. Let us guide you on some of the best deals out there. Before you check that cart out, be sure to #CheckThisOut🛒. Our articles contain affiliate links from our partners. We earn a small commission when you shop using these links.

Since the start of the pandemic and the work-from-home set-up, we saw ourselves getting creative with our workstations, upgrading tech, and – let’s face it – letting our closets veer away from the usual office basics.

While it’s been a real joy to sink into our lounge sets and pajamas, returning to the office might mean revisiting our wardrobe. I know I’m not the only one to look at my pre-2020 wardrobe and see how much my style has changed. After all, it’s been almost three years since we found (and probably hoarded) clothes online.

In response, perhaps a capsule wardrobe would work to remedy this option paralysis. Having a capsule wardrobe means having only a few timeless pieces that mix and mesh well together to maximize the number of outfits you can wear. Think of your go-to pair of jeans that fits perfectly and goes with any top – that can already be part of your capsule wardrobe.

How do I build a capsule wardrobe?

To first build your own capsule wardrobe, you first have to declutter, donate, or sell the existing clothes that you don’t need. Remove the pieces that no longer fit, are stained, or you know that you’ll likely never wear again. Not only will they free up space, but they could be of real use to someone else.

After that, it’s time to check out the pieces that are left and see if you have the essentials that make up your style. Do they have a similar color scheme? Do your existing accessories fit too? Are they simple enough that you can interchange them regularly?

If you need more ideas, here are some core capsule wardrobe pieces to get you started on that affordable but understated back-to-office style.

Knit cardigan

There’s nothing like feeling like you’re still in your warm bed, even when you’re actually back in the office. A simple knit cardigan can elevate your usual top and jeans look, all while making you comfortable as you power through those meetings. Extra pro tip: You can even buy another one to wear just around the house.

Cropped cardigan

For a more prim and proper look, this long-sleeved cropped cardigan also pairs well with any basic top and bottom combination. Unlike the knit, it looks professional enough but provides comfort through its soft crepe fabric.

Casual blazer

Hey, who said blazers were only for super strict business endeavors? If you don’t have a casual blazer just yet, it’s time to get one now. Similar to the cropped cardigan, this will upgrade just about any basic outfit, and you can even wear it if you’re WFH and need a quick video call clean-up.

Basic knit tops

Is it obvious that this writer loves knitted clothes? Knitted tops are a key RTO piece if you’re on the go since they’re wrinkle-resistant, elastic, comfortable, and look and feel lightweight. The shop above also holds a multitude of different knitted tops you can choose from.

INSPI basic oversized tees

As much as we all love comfy oversized tees, we can’t all shell out over P700 just for a T-shirt. This Japanese brand offers plain cotton tees in a variety of muted colors for less than P200. If you’re the type that just wants to be comfortable and presentable in the office without going overboard, these are for you.

Minimalist coordinates

If you want more bang for your back for an entire outfit, matching coordinates could be for you. The ones linked above already come with a plain jacket and shorts so you can mix and match the jacket with your professional outfit while keeping the shorts for casual occasions.

Ready for the RTO life? Remember, a capsule wardrobe will look different for everybody, and you might already have some of these items in stock. At its core, it’s about making pieces (and your style) more sustainable in the long run. – Rappler.com

