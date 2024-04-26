TechRap unRap: What we love about the Lenovo LOQ 15IAX9I laptop

TL;DR: The Lenovo LOQ 15IAX9I is an affordable device that is great for those who want to test the laptop gaming waters or for those who want to get into PC gaming without having to spend so much money from the get-go.

Most people who are serious about gaming would consider custom-built gaming desktops instead of laptops. After all, desktop setups are more likely to be more affordable and easier to customize than pre-built gaming laptops. But if, like me, you’re not one to fuss over the details so much and just want to play casual games with friends, then a laptop like the Lenovo LOQ 15IAX9I might be for you.

The Lenovo LOQ 15IAX9I houses a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-12450HX 2.40 GHz CPU that is paired with an Intel® Arc™ A530M GPU. The model we received has 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. This device retails for around P48,000.

Want to know what we think about this device? Watch the video to find out. – Rappler.com