5 self-love gifts you can splurge on this Christmas – or win, with RED Fiber’s giveaway

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by RED Fiber and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

The holidays are just around the corner once again, and so are 13th month payouts, holiday bonuses, and the general feeling of letting loose. We’ve all worked hard to make it through this year – your aching back or your lagging, work-riddled phone can attest to this – and there’s no better time than this season to treat yourself to a life-improving gadget.

If you’ve come across this article in your feed, the universe might just be sending you a sign to loosen your drawstrings for a self-gift splurge that you can enjoy for years to come. Don’t have a wishlist in mind yet? Why don’t we give you a few ideas below.

A massage chair

If you’re a desk worker, especially a work-from-home one, I wouldn’t have to tell you about the back aches that come with being glued to your workstation. To help alleviate this discomfort, why not get a massage chair that can soothe your muscles any time of the day? Not only will it help out your physical pains, but it can enhance your 15-minute breaks and bring down those stress levels.

The latest and most advanced iPhone yet

Let’s face it: In this world, what would we do without our phones? For office workers in particular, cellphones are crucial to being functional at work. To keep up with a fast-paced lifestyle, your days would be so much easier with a state-of-the-art flagship phone that is sleek, fast, and intuitive enough to handle all your work, family, and personal apps. Don’t lie, we know you run TikTok or Facebook alongside that GMail app.

A state-of-the-art QLED Smart TV

A “tambahay” day isn’t complete without a binge watching session of your favorite shows! Let your eyes feast on some 4K-quality goodness with the best TVs available. Make the most of your streaming subscriptions, transfer your work laptop’s monitor view to it, or just display some pleasing art on the screen to make your space more appealing. The great part about a huge TV is that you can share it with the people you love and make a watch party out of it.

An Apple Watch

Being an adult is hard work, and sometimes we all need a little help with simpler things we tend to neglect, like keeping track of notifications or even our step count for the day. For the busy bees, a wearable smartwatch can be the mini-assistant of your dreams. With your hands free to do valuable work and all your pertinent information available with a glance at your wrist, your mental load can get a little lighter.

If these items are out of your budget, don’t fret – you still have a chance to own one of these with RED Fiber’s final Tambahay Gadget Giveaway! This is the last installment of the internet provider’s giveaway series, so it’s now or never to join.

This holiday season, RED Fiber is running its Tambahay Gadget Giveaway: For Just Being You promo. They will be giving away an Ogawa Massage chair as the grand prize, an iPhone 14 Pro, a Neo QLED 65” 4K TV, and an Apple Watch (Series 8). Four lucky subscribers will win one of these items.

Already hyped up to join the promo? All you have to do is apply for a RED Fiber plan through their official website from December 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023 to qualify.

What’s more—Starting December 1, you can enjoy higher speed for less! From 50Mbps, you may now enjoy 100Mbps at P1,549 for Internet Only Plans and at P1,699 for Dual Play Plans.

RED Fiber is definitely the gift that keeps on giving!

Whether you win a Tambahay gadget or not, getting a RED Fiber plan is already a great self-gift, because the network provides 100% fiber internet plus reliable customer support that would make your home surfing smoother and faster. For more information, visit the RED Fiber website now. – Rappler.com