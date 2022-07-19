CheckThisOut: Collagen ice cream, anyone?

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Obvi Philippines and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

It almost sounds like a dream. But it’s true – you can now eat ice cream infused with collagen. For starters, collagen is a kind of protein inside our bodies that keeps our skin, hair, and nails healthy. That youthful glow of yours? That’s collagen working for you.

As we grow older, however, our bodies produce less collagen. But don’t worry, we can still make up for the lost collagen by sustaining a healthy and balanced diet, exercising daily, and taking collagen supplements regularly. Thanks to Obvi Philippines, a global brand of collagen supplements, we can now eat and drink collagen treats that are not only healthy, but also deliciously fun to eat.

One of Obvi’s products is the Super Collagen Protein Powder. You can use it to make coffee, tea, or smoothies at home. To make one, just pour water into a glass, add a scoop of Obvi Super Collagen Protein Powder, and stir (or use a blender if you want). Then drink up!

Recently, Obvi Philippines partnered with The Lost Bread to release their latest product – collagen ice cream! This ice cream contains Obvi’s Super Collagen Protein, an innovative and effective grass-fed bovine collagen supplement that helps make your hair grow faster. This sweet treat can also help make one’s nails healthier and the skin radiant looking.

The ice cream also comes with a colorful packaging plus exciting flavors: birthday cupcake and marshmallow cereal!

Birthday Cupcake

Get your sweet fix with this milky ice cream sprinkled with folded cake bits, marshmallow, and candies. It also contains birthday cupcake collagen powder, making it guilt-free and a healthy dessert!

Marshmallow Cereal

This sweet, creamy ice cream has gooey marshmallows and cereal collagen powder. If you enjoy cereal-flavored ice-cream, this one’s for you.

Obvi’s collagen ice creams are indeed sweet treats for people with a sweet tooth and, at the same time, are actively looking for ways to stay fit and healthy. So if you’re looking for sweet and healthy collagen supplements to try, shop for Obvi’s Birthday Cupcake and Marshmallow Cereal online and in all The Lost Bread branches. It’s available for pick-up and delivery!

If you prefer making your own collagen drink, you can also try other Obvi Super Collagen flavors by purchasing it from their official store. – Rappler.com