LOOK: Try coffee biscocho sorbetes, lemon tart sorbetes by this local ice cream shop

Kilig, Sinta, or Lambing? Papa Diddi's three new Valentine's flavors highlight lemon, coffee, and dark chocolate!

MANILA, Philippines – In need of Kilig, Lambing, or a Sinta this Valentine’s season? Local sorbetes shop Papa Diddi’s is serving up all three this February with its new Valentine’s 2024 ice cream collection!

The three limited-edition flavors made from carabao’s milk combine romance with nostalgic Filipino flavors, which were specifically created to “evoke the warm and fuzzy feelings of love” and “define the Filipino spirit.”

They’re all worth a try, but my biased favorite would be the Kilig, which is an asim-kilig flavor for tart-loving sweet tooths. It’s a refreshing blend of bright and citrusy lemon tart ice cream, mixed in with bits of crunchy pastry crust for texture and topped with actual lemon zest!

The Sinta flavor is also a goodie for coffee lovers – it’s got the boldness of a strong and smooth coffee-based ice cream, made with coffee beans sourced from Mt. Apo. It’s tempered by crunchy pieces of sweet biscocho, Iloilo’s famous twice-baked bread coated with butter and sugar.

Papa Diddi’s new Lambing flavor is for the chocoholics, featuring sea salted caramel ice cream layered with rich dark chocolate ice cream, and then topped with crunchy cacao nibs.

Papa Diddi’s Valentine’s-exclusive collection is available starting February until supplies last. Each flavor costs P350 per pint for delivery via website or per scoop in Papa Diddi’s branches at Maginhawa Street, Eastwood Mall, and Laza Food Plaza Makati. – Rappler.com