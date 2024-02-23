Swirling again! Rita’s Philippines returns in March

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Who missed the Italian frozen custard chain? It is set to reopen in four new locations!

MANILA, Philippines – After a series of closures and mini reopenings, Italian frozen custard chain Rita’s is finally relaunching in the Philippines in March.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, February 22, the brand announced its return to the local dessert scene with four new locations opening from March to May, just in time for the country’s hot months.

Rita’s clarified that it won’t be returning to its old stores at UP Town Center and Ayala Malls The 30th.

“We are coming back! We’re reopening in new locations to serve you your favorite Italian ice, Gelati, Misto, Frozen Drinks, and more,” Rita’s wrote.

In the comments section, Rita’s Philippines announced that The Podium and SM City Fairview will be two of the four new branches.

Rita’s Philippines’ last Facebook post was in April 2022, advertising the online delivery of its frozen custard tubs and pints. In March that year, Rita’s announced that it was reopening briefly at its UP Town Center branch, two months after its permanent closure in January.

The Philippine franchise of Rita’s Italian Ice shut down on January 15, 2022, after seven years of business. It opened its first Metro Manila branch at UP Town Center in 2015, followed by other branches at Alabang Town Center, Greenhills, and SM Mall of Asia.

Rita’s Italian Ice, founded 30 years ago in Pennsylvania, has over 600 stores around the United States and several internationally, including in China and Canada.

The “cool treats” brand specializes in its famous Italian ice, a creamy, slushy frozen custard made fresh daily with real fruit and in over 65 flavors. Customers can customize their own Rita’s cup by choosing from the frozen custard selection and a wide variety of toppings, syrups, candies, and fruits. – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com