Making the Philippines a better place: PHILUSA advocates for health and sustainability

Celebrating its 65th anniversary, PHILUSA hopes to make a deeper impact as the partner of every Filipino home

PHILUSA Corporation has established itself as the partner of every Filipino home with several iconic household brands, including RHEA, MEDIPLAST, Apollo, Cleene, Babyflo, Albatross, and Gleam among others. As the 100% Filipino-owned company celebrates its 65th year, PHILUSA looks to carve new meaning in its quest to be a “Katuwang ng Bawat Tahanang Pilipino.”

PHILUSA releases on social media a two-part video series, highlighting the company’s partnerships with like-minded organizations that advocate for clean water access and the reduction of ocean-bound plastic waste.

“Layunin ng PHILUSA na itaas ang kaalaman sa sustainable sanitation at proper hygiene practices, pati na rin sa tamang pangangalaga ng ating kalikasan,” says Neogin Evangelista, PHILUSA Corporation President and General Manager. “We want to empower and encourage Filipino households in bringing about positive change and making the world a safer and cleaner home for all of us.”

RECYCLING. PHILUSA at the Plastic Bank and Coke event at Robinsons Gen. Trias, Cavite. All photos courtesy of PHILUSA

The first video, titled “Katuwang sa Kalikasan,” narrates the efforts of PHILUSA in helping save the environment. According to studies, the Philippines ranks as the 3rd largest contributor of marine plastic waste.

In its bid to reduce ocean-bound plastic waste, PHILUSA joined hands with the Canada-based social enterprise Plastic Bank. The organization is committed to getting rid of ocean plastic while helping improve the lives of plastic collectors. In just a year, PHILUSA and Plastic Bank collected 2.5 million plastic bottles, preventing them from entering the ocean.

KATUWANG SA KALIKASAN. PHILUSA Team, Plastic Bank representatives, and Plastic Bank Waste Collectors.

Meanwhile, the second video titled “Katuwang sa Kalinisan,” follows PHILUSA’s efforts in promoting basic access to clean water, in partnership with Manila Water Foundation (MWF). Data reveal that 50.3 million Filipinos still do not have access to water sanitation facilities and services as of 2020.

To address this pressing issue, MWF has launched “WASH: Water Access, Sanitation, and Hygiene,” a program that promotes health and sanitation in marginalized communities. PHILUSA joins MWF in its mission to improve access to clean and potable water, as well as the promotion of proper hygiene practices in communities. PHILUSA also partners with MWF in the observance of other related programs, including Global Handwashing Day, World Toilet Day, and World Oral Health Day.

WASH. PHILUSA General Manager Neogin Evangelista, Manila City Mayor Honey Lacuna, MWF Executive Director Reginald Andal, with TV personality Robi Domingo.

“Bukod sa mga nakamit na layunin ng dalawang programang ito, nais ng Philusa na ipahiwatig ang mensahe na patuloy ang laban,” says Maya Leander, PHILUSA Corporation Marketing Head. “We hope every Filipino household joins us in our continuing mission to take care of our environment and everyone else.”

Watch these videos to know more about Katuwang sa Kalikasan and Katuwang sa Kalinisan campaigns.

To know more about PHILUSA, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PhilusaCorporation and www.philusa.com.ph.

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by PHILUSA Corporation and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.