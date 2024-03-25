DITO is the Philippines’ #1 Mobile Network at Ookla Speedtest Awards

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DITO Telecommunity, the emerging force in the local telco landscape, has again surpassed industry giants by clinching the Rated #1 Mobile Network spot in the Philippines at the Ookla® Speedtest Awards 2023.

Ookla, the global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights for almost two decades and pioneer of the world-renowned Speedtest® and Downdetector® platforms, announced that DITO achieved a rating of 3.6 in based on comprehensive data collected from July 1 to July 31, 2023.

DITO Chief Executive Officer and President Eric Alberto and Chief Revenue Officer-Consumer (CRO) Evelyn Jimenez received the award from Ookla Chief Executive Officer Stephen Bye at the Ookla Booth during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain on February 27, 2024.

“After conducting an in-depth analysis of consumer-initiated tests taken with Speedtest, DITO has been named the Top Rated Mobile Network in the Philippines by Ooklaʼs Speedtest Awards,” said Stephen Bye, President and CEO of Ookla, a division of Ziff Davis. “This award is given to mobile network operators that demonstrate exceptional ratings in comparison to other major mobile networks in the market for Q3-Q4 2023. We are thrilled to acknowledge DITO for this achievement, which is the result of their unwavering focus on delivering a superior network experience to their customers,” said Stephen Bye, President and CEO of Ookla, a division of Ziff Davis.

The Top Rated Award, bestowed upon top providers, is determined by users who complete tests on Speedtest.net or via the Speedtest applications on Android and iOS devices. Consumers are prompted to “Rate Your Provider” on a scale of one to five stars. Each survey response associated with the test results is subjected to the same data quality filtering and sample construction applied to the Speedtest Fastest Awards to ensure the data is accurate and reflects consumer behavior.

This latest accolade underscores DITO’s relentless dedication to enhancing customer satisfaction and delivering seamless connectivity solutions. As the fastest-growing telco company in the country, DITO’s pursuit of excellence has been recognized by its wins in the 2023 OPEN SIGNAL report for providing the best Games Experience, Upload Speed, Availability, and Consistency during the Q2-Q3 mobile network experience.

DITO’s Chief Revenue Officer-Consumer, Evelyn Jimenez, emphasized, “We’re beyond proud and happy that more Filipinos are choosing DITO. Beyond the accolade, we see this as a manifestation that we have earned the trust of Filipino subscribers. This recognition serves as yet another testament to our steadfast commitment to enriching the lives of Filipinos through exceptional services and pioneering digital innovations. As we endeavor to transform the Philippine telecommunications landscape, we pledge to provide unparalleled services, ensuring our customers enjoy a superior mobile experience nationwide.” – Rappler.com

PRESS RELEASE