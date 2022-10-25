Earvin “Magic” Johnson is headlining Philippine Digicon 2022  

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by PLDT Enterprise and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Philippine Digital Convention (PH Digicon) 2022, the country’s most prestigious and one of the most sought-after thought leadership events in the Asia-Pacific region, announces its conference headliner: NBA Hall of Famer, philanthropist, and businessman Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

This year, PLDT, Inc. (PLDT), the leading telecommunications and digital services provider in the country, brings back the premier thought leadership event PH Digicon, made bigger, bolder, and boundless – sharing its key message of transformation for businesses in response to the last two years of the pandemic. As a business owner himself, Johnson will speak about his unique experiences remaining relevant in this era of digital transformation as well as taking on the unique challenges that entrepreneurs face today.

In 1991, Johnson founded the Magic Johnson Foundation and since then has become one of the most recognizable philanthropic organizations in the world. Beyond his philanthropic work, Johnson is also the founder and CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises (MJE), a global empire that is a catalyst for fostering community growth and economic development through high-quality entertainment and products and services that answer the demands for ethnically diverse communities. MJE has a wide range of business endeavors ranging from sports ownership to food service and facility management, produces quality works in film, television, and publishing, and represents the biggest names in media and entertainment.

Johnson is the best representation of how it is to be truly boundless. He lived an impressive athletic career earning five NBA championship rings, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to nine NBA finals, winning three MVP awards, playing in 12 NBA All-Star games and not to mention earning a gold medal at the 1992 Olympic Games. He is able to successfully parlay his skills and tenacity on the court to his philanthropic work and eventually, the business world. And in between, he continues to inspire audiences around the world as a speaker, empowering individuals on how to create the best possible future for themselves and for those around them.

BOUNDLESS: Philippine Digital Convention 2022 is happening on October 27-28, 2022 at the Marriott Grand Ballroom with a simultaneous live broadcast via a virtual platform. This event is poised to attract more than 10,000 delegates from around the world in its two-day run. For more information, visit https://pldtenterprise.com/. – Rappler.com