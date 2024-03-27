Samsung enables digital transformation through connected experiences

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

‘Digital transformation’ is more than just a buzzphrase; it represents a monumental shift reshaping countries and industries worldwide. In the Philippines, organizations turn to digitalization to strengthen their security, improve efficiency, and redefine customer experiences. The national government has also been proactively investing in digitalization initiatives to transform the country into a competitive player in the global digital landscape.

During Samsung’s business expo, “Innovations that Power Solutions” last March 21, Samsung Electronics Philippines Corporation (SEPCO) president Min Su Chu expressed optimism towards the overall digital transformation of Philippine businesses to become more efficient in their operations, as well as Samsung’s dedication to advancing the Philippines’ nation-building agenda through digitalization.

“The Business Expo is our concrete commitment to support the nation-building agenda of strengthening our government agencies and various business sectors to continue the country’s momentum of growth. We firmly believe that the time is truly ripe for Samsung to be doing this, with the Philippine economy showing solid performance in 2023, and the Asian Development Bank also seeing a further 6.2% growth in 2024,” Chu said.

Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Sec. Ivan John E. Uy echoed Chu’s sentiments in his keynote speech, highlighting the value of innovation for nation-building. Meanwhile, Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) president engr. Joshua Bingcang shared his insights on propelling their business into a more intelligent organization through strategic digital transformation.

Raffi Hwang of the IoT PM Group; Xavier Feys, vice president of Air Conditioning Center of Excellence – Southeast Asia & Oceania (SEAO); Ian Chong, regional director & head of enterprise, Mobile B2B – Southeast Asia & Australia and New Zealand (ANZ); Mark Goh, regional B2B product manager – SEAO; and Leslie Goh, regional head of Integrated Business & Display Group delved into how its Samsung business solutions, which include its IoT platform SmartThings, WindFree™ air conditioning technology, mobile security platform Knox, and Samsung VXT innovations, can improve operations for organizations from various industries.

SAMSUNG BUSINESS EXPO. Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Undersecretary Maridon O. Sahagun, Samsung Electronics Philippines Corporation (SEPCO) President Min Su Chu, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Sec. Ivan John E. Uy, Roxas City Mayor Ronnie T. Dadivas, and Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) President Engr. Joshua Bingcang.

The convenience of hyper-connectivity with SmartThings

SmartThings, one of the largest open ecosystems of connected devices in the world, transforms businesses into interconnected smart spaces for seamless integrations. Implementing SmartThings allows users to efficiently and intelligently manage different devices tailored to their business needs.

Through a Samsung Galaxy Tab or Phone, SmartThings unlocks efficient space and energy management, improved ease and comfort, and more.

Harness AI for energy conservation and optimal comfort

Through WindFree™ Technology, Samsung offers a sustainable and comfortable way for businesses to keep cool and reduce energy use while providing clean air in the workplace. WindFree™ technology is the only system that uses “still air” to create an evenly cool and comfortable business environment.

WindFree™ is optimal for businesses looking for sensible resource management, as it can reduce energy consumption by 77% less than Fast Cooling Mode even while at maximum output. Through SmartThings Energy, business owners can monitor power consumption and save on costs. Energy mode can also lower energy use by up to 20% by adjusting the temperature and compressor frequency.

SAMSUNG DIGITAL CITY.

Work smarter with Samsung mobile technology

Samsung’s range of Galaxy phones offers devices for every type of business, from small to medium organizations to large enterprises. With Samsung’s mobile solutions, organizations can rest assured that their teams remain connected and maximize their productivity.

Galaxy AI pushes the limits of what a smartphone can do to optimize efficiency at work. With Live Translate, users can get real-time interpretation while on the phone, breaking down language barriers. Meanwhile, Note Assist makes it easier to fix notes and summarize ideas so users can find things with ease. Beyond editing users’ notes, AI can also summarize voice recordings, converting them into text. Users are also not confined to working solely within their smartphone screens; mobile-device continuity facilitates seamless integration, allowing users to easily connect from their phones to their PCs.

Enjoy advanced mobile security with Samsung Knox

When it comes to safeguarding the data on one’s phone, Samsung has prioritized the development of top-notch security. Samsung Knox is built into the hardware of Samsung smartphones and tablets to offer real-time protection from the moment the device is powered on.

Samsung Knox ensures that confidential and sensitive data is safeguarded at every layer. The Samsung Knox enterprise mobile security solution is integrated throughout the software layers to separate data and constantly check the integrity of the device.

Samsung VXT: The all-in-one solution for digital displays

The management of digital displays has just become much more effortless with Samsung’s Visual eXperience Transformation (VXT) Platform, which allows both content creation and remote signage management in one application. With the use of this innovation, businesses can enjoy easily accessible high-tech signage and user-friendly features.

This cloud-native Content Management Solution (CMS) allows for the management of B2B displays like Large Format Displays (LFD), LED signage, and The Wall. VXT is tailored to meet the needs of any organization from any sector such as corporate, government, retail, hospitality, and food and beverage, and be flexible to cater to desktop and mobile device users so users can manage their content anytime, anywhere.

Through these cutting-edge solutions, Samsung aims to bring its unparalleled innovation advantage to government and private institutions in the country to propel their growth and position them as powerhouses in their respective verticals.

“Our innovations are designed to help enterprises operate in a more efficient manner, bringing us closer to an era of connected experiences. We are steadfast in delivering powerful connected experiences via our ecosystem of products to help you do more, and make your and the lives of your customers easier and better,” remarked Chu.

Visit https://www.samsung.com/ph/business/ to learn more about Samsung’s digital business solutions. – Rappler.com

