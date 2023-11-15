Meet the PH esports teams joining the Asia Pacific Predator League Grand Finals

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Made in Philippines and Oasis Gaming will face other APAC teams on January 2024

In a thrilling conclusion to the Predator League 2024 Philippine Finals held in SM North EDSA Cyberzone last November 11 and 12, two teams, Made in Philippines (MIPH) and Oasis Gaming, emerged victorious in Dota 2 and VALORANT, respectively, earning them not only the coveted Predator Shield but also the prestigious honor of representing the Philippines at the upcoming Asia Pacific Predator League 2024 Grand Finals.

The Dota 2 grand finale featured the resilience of two outstanding teams, Smurfers and Made in Philippines (MIPH). Both made strides en route to the finals, where Smurfers stunned the Wong “ChuaN” Hock Chuan and Ryan “Raging Potato” Qui-led Neon Esports through a 2-1 reverse sweep, while MIPH dispatched InterActive Philippines in a commanding 2-0 sweep.

And as the two finalists made a desperate push to victory, Made in Philippines clinched the shield in the end, sweeping their foes 2-0.

MIPH obtained P250,000, while Smurfers took home P100,000. Neon Esports and InterActive Philippines each secured P55,000 for their valiant efforts.

The road to the VALORANT championship was action-packed. Oasis Gaming had to claw their way against their heated rivals, NAOS Esports in the semifinals, which saw the former overcome a 1-0 deficit to eliminate them in a reverse 2-1 sweep.

But the intensity did not end there as ZOL Esports likewise grinded their way in a three-game slugfest against Valhalla in the semifinals, only for the former to survive.

With Oasis and ZOL going head-to-head in the finale, it was time for them to make their mark, but in the end, the Oasis squadron breezed past their foes in a commanding 2-0 sweep.

Oasis Gaming walked away with P250,000, while ZOL bagged P100,000. Despite falling short, NAOS Esports and Valhalla received Php55,000 each for their heroic performance.

The stage is set for the Philippine representatives of the upcoming Asia Pacific Predator League 2024 Grand Finals at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on January 13 and 14, 2024, where 26 teams from across the Asia Pacific region will battle it out for the glory of becoming the next APAC Predator League champions.

Made in Philippines will encounter fierce competition from other iconic Dota 2 teams in the region, namely Blacklist International, Execration, and defending Asia Pacific Predator League champions Polaris Esports. Meanwhile, Oasis Gaming and ZOL Esports will go guns blazing alongside the Filipino-led Team Secret, one of the most renowned teams in the VCT Pacific League.

Together, these teams will try to bring pride to the country and showcase the growing talent and passion for competitive esports gaming.

