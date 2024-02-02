End of era: Yawi leaves Echo, joins Aura in Indonesia

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Indonesia's Aura Esports brings in Filipino Mobile Legends star Tristan 'Yawi' Cabrera after he parted ways with Echo

MANILA, Philippines – Mobile Legends star Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera joined the growing list of Filipino players who have taken their acts to Indonesia as he is set to play for Aura Esports.

Aura revealed the development on Thursday, February 1, after Yawi left Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines powerhouse Echo.

His move to Indonesia did come as a surprise even after Yawi – the usual starting roamer for Echo – got benched for the majority of Season 12.

Other Echo starters favored playing with backup roamer Jaypee “Jaypee” dela Cruz due to their preferred playstyle as Yawi rode the bench for a huge chunk of the regular season and playoffs.

Echo, though, saw its title repeat bid collapse after being eliminated by Blacklist International in the lower bracket final, falling short of a spot in the Mobile Legends M5 World Championship hosted by the Philippines last December.

But it seems Yawi and Echo parted ways amicably as he thanked his former teammates, coaches, and manager in his farewell video.

“I’m really excited for my next opportunity. For sure, I’ll bring along all the things that I learned from Echo,” said Yawi in Filipino.

With Yawi in tow, Echo dominated the scene as it ruled the M4 World Championship in Singapore in January last year and followed it up by topping Season 11 of the MPL Philippines in May.

Yawi joins an Aura side seeking to turn its fortunes around after placing ninth and eighth in the last two seasons of MPL Indonesia.

In Indonesia, Yawi will go up against fellow Filipino standouts Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol of Onic Esports and Allen “Baloyskie” Baloy and Marky “Markyyyyy” Capacio of Geek Fam ID. – Rappler.com