Malakas: AP.Bren sweeps Games of the Future Russia tourney

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AP.Bren writes new chapters to its growing lore after sweeping the Games of the Future tournament in Russia, capped with a 3-1 finals win over Indonesia's Onic Esports

MANILA, Philippines – The lore continues to grow for the mighty AP.Bren.

The Philippine esports team again flexed its might in international competition after sweeping the Games of the Future 2024 tournament, capped with a 3-1 championship round win over Indonesia’s Onic Esports last Sunday, March 3, in Kazan, Russia.

This is the third championship snagged by the Bernard Chong-founded squad after their captivating year-end heist of the 2023 M5 World Championship.

AP.Bren, composed of Marco “Super Marco” Requitiano, David “FlapTzy” Canon, Michael “KyleTzy” Sayson, Angelo “Pheww” Arcangel, and Rowgien “Owgen” Unigo, collectively brought home $350,000 (P19 million) in the A-tier tournament, which featured a 5-0 sweep.

The Philippine side set the tone early with a 2-0 start in the final round before the Indonesians woke up in a Game 3 bounce-back, refusing to be swept.

AP.Bren then put Onic out of its misery in an 11-1 blowout masterclass in Game 4, bannered by a strong Beatrix outing from Requitano, who tallied a 7-0-3 kills-deaths-assists line to lead the way.

The Filipinos also made quick work of its Group B elimination round opponents, namely Malaysia’s HomeBois and Saudi Arabia’s Twisted Minds. They again beat the HomeBois in the quarterfinals before needing to survive a do-or-die semis Game 3 against Indonesia’s RRQ Hoshi to arrange the final bout. – Rappler.com