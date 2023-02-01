EssenceMediacom launches as breakthrough agency in 120 offices globally

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by EssenceMediacom and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

EssenceMediacom – GroupM’s newest and largest agency – formally launches today with an ambition to deliver marketing breakthroughs for their clients. Disrupting the old models across media, creative, innovation and analytics, the agency has been built to find new opportunities for brands and deliver truly integrated media solutions.

Comprised of 10,000 people across 120 offices globally and led by global CEO Nick Lawson, EssenceMediacom combines Essence’s performance, data, analytics, and creative technology DNA with MediaCom’s scaled multichannel audience planning and strategic media expertise.

Everything will be underpinned by EMOS – EssenceMediacom’s Operating System. This modular suite of tools and data will connect the best of Essence, MediaCom and GroupM’s technology and make it available to EssenceMediacom’s teams and clients across the globe.

The agency launches with an enviable global client roster, which includes adidas, Bayer, Dell, Google, Mars, NBCUniversal, PlayStation, Procter & Gamble, The Coca-Cola Company, and Uber, and will be responsible for more than $21 billion in global media billings (COMvergence, 2021).

EssenceMediacom is part of GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, giving it access to the richest data, most robust benchmarks and most advanced capabilities in the market fueled by the company’s cross-channel performance division GroupM Nexus and Choreograph, GroupM’s industry-leading data and technology services provider.

In APAC, led by APAC CEO Rupert McPetrie, EssenceMediacom includes more than 2,500 people across 29 offices in 16 markets in the region.

Rupert McPetrie, EssenceMediacom’s APAC CEO, said: “This is a hugely exciting day for our people, our clients and our partners. With Essence and MediaCom joining forces, we have an extraordinary opportunity in front of us to deliver breakthrough thinking and work to drive growth for brands and businesses. In the fast-changing APAC region, which is also an important priority globally, we look forward to working together to continually push what’s possible in media, with category-defining innovations to create advantage for our clients in the new communications economy.”

Nick Lawson, EssenceMediacom’s global CEO, said: “This process has been nine months in the making and I am so excited to see our ambition of bringing Essence and MediaCom together finally become a reality. What will underpin our groundbreaking agency is our people, and we will be steadfast in our commitment to provide an environment of continuous learning so they can grow and be the best they can be. Together, and with analytics, data and technology at our heart, I have no doubt we will deliver breakthroughs across our entire client base.”

Christian Juhl, global CEO of GroupM said: “The fusion of Essence’s measurement and data-driven DNA with MediaCom’s scale and strategic expertise creates something truly unique in the marketplace. Alongside Mindshare, Wavemaker, and mSix&Partners, the launch of EssenceMediacom ensures we have the solutions and thinking to meet the needs of every brand and marketer seeking to grow their business in the new economy. I’m personally excited to see the way EssenceMediacom’s commitment to creating breakthroughs will change expectations for what’s possible in business, culture, and marketing and produce enormous value for our clients.” – Rappler.com