What it’s like to be a working student at McDonald’s Philippines

As working students enter the workforce earlier than most, they are challenged with finding jobs that can accommodate their needs. They look for employers who can provide a flexible working environment with good management, along with government-mandated benefits and opportunities for career advancement – all making learning on the job fulfilling.

The recognition of these needs is at the heart of McDonald’s Philippines since it started welcoming working students as part of its McDonald’s crew. The company has been practicing non-contractualization and direct hiring since its inception in 1981 which allows it to continually provide Filipino youth with job security as they continue to work towards securing a college degree.

An environment fit for working students

In their recent employee feature film, McDonald’s Philippines interviewed crew member Jess, who shares his experiences as a working student. In the heartwarming film, Jess was surprised by messages from his close friends and colleagues.

Prior to his employment with McDonald’s Philippines, he was searching for work opportunities that allow him to keep up with his schoolwork. Jess is grateful to have found this in McDonald’s—a company that gives him the opportunity to work around his school schedule and encourages him to continue striving for his educational pursuits.

“Nag papasalamat po talaga ako sa McDonald’s sa pagbibigay ng opportunity for working students like me. Bukod sa pagkakaroon ng avenue para kumita ng pangtustos sa aking pag-aaral, McDonald’s also understands my situation and how my studies are a priority. ” said Jess.

Growing with McDonald’s Philippines

Aside from providing flexible working conditions, McDonald’s Philippines also ensures that its employees learn lifelong skills that will further help them in their professional careers. While working at McDonald’s stores and interacting with customers from all walks of life, crew members are geared towards honing their customer service expertise, communication skills, and teamwork.

After joining McDonald’s, Jess shared how he overcame his shyness when socializing with other people through his interaction with McDonald’s customers: “Tinuruan ako ng McDonald’s kung paano maging mas confident in facing different kinds of people at kung paano ko magagamit yung skills ko para masigurong maayos ang serbisyong ibinibigay ko sa aming mga customers.”

Jess also shared how being surrounded by inspiring people at work makes for his positive experience at McDonald’s: “Masaya po ako dahil mayroon akong managers na understanding at supportive sa aking pag-aaral. Marami rin po akong mga ka-trabaho na kagaya ko ring working student and they also inspire me to do my best.”

Empowering the Filipino youth

Last year, McDonald’s Philippines hired more than 11k working students to be part of McDonald’s crew. Interested students can proceed to the nearest McDonald’s branch or they can also visit www.mcdonalds.com.ph/careers. Apart from regular job opportunities, McDonald’s also aims to cultivate the values and skills necessary for students to grow in their respective fields.

Beyond providing thousands of Filipino students with regular work, McDonald’s extends its commitment to generating gainful employment to other communities.

Staying true to its commitment, McDonald’s continues to create quality and equally-accessible career opportunities through its Special Program for Employment of Students (SPES), in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), to reach more Filipino youth. Through SPES, the company was able to give more than 16,000 low-income students employment and work experience since 2011.

“Our legacy of providing quality employment for more Filipinos, especially the youth, will continue as we grow. This is a way McDonald’s is able to make a lasting impact in improving the lives of thousands of Filipinos. But beyond opportunities for today, our goal is to provide our people with opportunities for them to be better in the future through our world-class training. ,” said Kenneth S. Yang, President and CEO of McDonald’s Philippines.

For more information, visit the McDonald's Careers Facebook Page (McDo PH Careers FB Page) or McDonald's Philippines LinkedIn to check out career opportunities with McDonald's Philippines.