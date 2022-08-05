CheckThisOut: Channel your inner Extraordinary Attorney Woo with these cute and stylish items

Woo to the Young to the Woo! Be extra with these Extraordinary Attorney Woo-inspired budol finds.

After binge-watching the newest K-drama Netflix series Extraordinary Attorney Woo, I can’t help but feel amazed with the titular protagonist whose name is Attorney Woo Young-woo. Yes, whether it’s read straight or flipped like the words kayak, deed, rotator, noon, and racecar.

Attorney Woo Young-woo is a rookie attorney with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), tackling the challenges in the courtroom with her wit, photographic memory, and outside-the-box thinking. Spoiler alert: Her deep love for whales is also too cute not to notice.

It’s totally understandable if you want to channel her looks and charisma. I mean, who doesn’t want to be as clever and charming as her?

So if you want to cop her style and looks, I listed some Attorney Woo-inspired items you can use every day, from her chic blazer to her signature noise-canceling black headphones.

After reading several tweets and articles online, I finally found the metal keychain Attorney Woo uses for her bag. It’s from Troika – a German lifestyle brand known for selling quality gifts and accessories. According to their website, the keychain costs $22.95 or around P1280. The bad news? It’s sold out!

Luckily for you, I found dupes that are as cute as the OG keychain but cheaper. This whale keychain from Adair Store PH features a colorful design with corals and is made out of metal alloy. Or, if you happen to be both an ARMY and Attorney Woo fan, you check out this Tiny Tan plush whale keyring on Shopee. It’s soft, purple, and squishy! You can attach these whale keychains to your phone, keys, and bag.

There is no official explanation yet on why Attorney Woo likes to wear headphones when she’s walking on the road or riding the train. According to some fan theories, as a person with autism spectrum disorder, Attorney Woo can be extra sensitive to noise – that must be why she always brings headphones with her.

Remember how she covers her ears with her hands whenever she hears sudden loud sounds like people shouting? Experts say that people with autism do this when they feel scared or anxious to self-regulate and block too much sensory stimuli.

But we also know that Attorney Woo uses her black headphones to listen to soothing whale sounds as a whale lover. Thanks to some eagle-eyed fans, I learned she’s using the wireless noise-canceling headphones Sennheiser PXC 550-II. It may be a little expensive compared to other headphones, but it promises superior audio quality and is heavy-duty with a battery that can last up to 30 hours (approved by Attorney Woo).

We’ve seen Attorney Woo sport this pair of retro-style loafer shoes in the courtroom. It’s chunky and round-toe, the kind of shoes that look comfortable to wear.

Fortunately, I found similar shoes on Shopee that only cost around P500 – not bad considering the rave reviews from the buyers. It’s waterproof and durable, ideal for daily use and even for special occasions like cosplay events. Honestly, I often see these kinds of shoes in ukay-ukay shops, so you might also want to check out some thrift shopping stores near you to get these Attorney woo-inspired slip-on shoes.

The cross-body leather bag Attorney Woo uses in the show has also been sold out. As an alternative, you can try this black Creativity XB Crossbody Bag from Kipling. It is water repellent and has an adjustable strap and three inside pockets – especially useful when traveling, running errands, and going out with friends.

A blazer is a must-have for power dressing. Whether you’re going to the office or attending a big meeting, it’s a staple office wear.

When it comes to color, of course, you can never go wrong with light beige. You can wear it with a matching beige skirt (like Attorney Woo) or denim jeans for a casual yet classy look. I also found this stylish V-neck blazer for men that will make you look like Lee Jun-ho Oppa!

Feeling a little under the weather? Even the extraordinary Attorney Woo feels that way, too. Take a break from work and wear something comfortable at home like this plain, gray hoodie. This hoodie is available in various colors like pink, maroon, and royal blue! It’s definitely a cozy attire you can wear during your morning jog or lazy trips to the mall.



It seems Attorney Woo is not just a brilliant lawyer but a cool trendsetter, too. With these items, you will feel extra and inspired to do your best at work and school every day. Hwaiting! – Rappler.com