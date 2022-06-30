Incorporating fiber into your diet has never been easier and tastier with Quaker Oats

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Quaker and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.
It’s been said that what you eat not only reflects how you look but also how you feel. One way of boosting the health benefits of your diet is found in the magic of fiber which is commonly found in fruits, veggies, cereal grains, oats, and beans.
However, a study has shown Filipinos actually consume less than 50% of the daily fiber requirement which means your current diet might not be enough!
According to the Philippine Society of Nutritionist-Dietitians, Inc. (PSND), a study conducted on working Filipino adults shows only almost 8 grams of fiber was reported to be consumed per day on average. “This is very far from the recommended nutrient intake (RNI) of 20 to 25 grams,” shares Jake Brandon Andal, PSND Registered Nutritionist-Dietitian.
This low intake of fiber means Filipinos are missing out on an important nutrient that helps in aiding digestion, preventing constipation, and maintaining good digestive health. It also helps manage weight and reduces the risk of acquiring heart disease.
Through the years, Quaker Oats, the number 1 oats brand, has introduced many fiber-rich products to help Filipinos have a more balanced diet.
Oats have been proven to have 7x more fiber per 100g serving versus long grain white rice which helps fulfill the recommended consumption of fiber our body needs every day.
Now, Quaker Oats is again introducing new and innovative recipes to encourage Filipinos to make fiber a daily staple in their diet using oats from breakfast dishes, lunch, and even treats and desserts!
The battle for the best healthy treats
Quaker Oats recently hosted the Quaker Kitchen Cook-Off which featured brand ambassadors Luis Manzano and Solenn Heussaff who challenged each other to prepare easy-to-do, tasty, and nutritious recipes using Quaker Oats.
During the event, which was also broadcasted via Quaker Philippines’ Facebook page, both health buffs shared their go-to fruity and delicious desserts such as the Rainbow Superfloat, Caramelized Bananas No-Bake Cheesecake, and Homemade Sorbetes.
Luis and Solenn whipped up these fun recipes using Quaker Oats, and along with expert nutritionists, also shared their tips for increasing fiber in your diet and sustaining a healthy lifestyle without completely cutting out treats.
“I love Quaker Oats and it has been a kitchen staple in the Manzano household since I was young. My favorite recipe to make is definitely Overnight Oats because it’s quick and easy but I’ve recently been leveling up my culinary skills! So now, the Rainbow Superfloat recipe is a new favorite. It’s a great option if you feel like having a more fruity and colorful breakfast or dessert that is also healthy, light, and refreshing!” Luis shared during the program.
“It’s very interesting how many healthy dishes you can make with oats as the main ingredient!” said Solenn. “Though there are other sources of fiber, Quaker Oats is my go-to because it carries 7x more fiber* and it is highly versatile. You can use it in every meal both for savory and sweet dishes like homemade sorbetes, no-bake cheesecakes, and more!”
With these fiber-rich recipes, treats can definitely still be sweet and delicious while healthy and good for your body. Indulge yourself in tastier flavors without sacrificing your diet and disturbing your digestion with Quaker Oats.
Try any of these recipes and tag @quakeroatsph when you share your own #Quaker7xMoreFiber creations!
Rainbow Superfloat
Recipe serves 2 glasses or jars
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup Quaker Rolled Oats
- 250 g or 2 pots of yogurt (0% fat or any other kind of yogurt)
- 3-4 tbsps coco sugar
- 2 calamansi fruits (for the zest)
- 1 kiwi
- 1 mango
- 1⁄2 pineapple
- 1/4 pink dragon fruit
- ¼ cup of strawberry
- ¼ cup of blueberry fresh or frozen (¼ cup)
Note: All fruits can be substituted based on your sweetness preference as long as it’s colorful fruits to create that rainbow effect!
Prepare the calamansi yogurt base:
- Mix together yogurt, coco sugar, and calamansi zest. (TIPS: to remove zest from citrus, you can use a cheese grater!)
Prepare the fruits:
- Wash all fruits, then peel and cut the dragonfruit, pineapple, kiwi, and mango into 2 cm cubes.
- Cut the strawberries in two. For the blueberries, keep them whole.
- Keep each fruit in a separate container.
Assemble the dessert:
- First, with a spoon, pour the calamansi yogurt and add a generous layer of Quaker Rolled Oats.
- Add multiple layers of fruits to create the rainbow effect.
- Place it in the refrigerator and serve cold!
Caramelized Bananas No-Bake Cheesecake
Recipe serves a 7” cake
Ingredients:
Oats crust
- 1 cup crushed Quaker Rolled Oats
- ¼ cup light brown sugar
- ¼ cup margarine
- 2 tbsps all-purpose flour
- 1 pinch of salt
Caramelized bananas
- 2 sweet bananas
- 3 tbsps light brown sugar
- 2 tbsps margarine
Cream cheese batter
- 2 cups cream cheese
- 1 can condensed milk
- ¼ cup fresh lemon juice
- 1 tbsp vanilla
Note: You can also decorate your cheesecake with berries, fruits, or even chocolate shavings!
Make the caramelized bananas:
- In a pot, pour the light brown sugar and caramelize it.
- Using a fork, mash the bananas.
- Add the bananas to the light brown caramel and add margarine
- Cook it until the caramel is well dissolved in the mashed bananas.
- Keep these in the refrigerator.
Make the oats crust:
- In a bowl, mix all ingredients together with the melted margarine.
- Press the crust using a spoon into a *7-inch mold (bottom only)
*Option: if you don’t have a pastry ring, you can use a glass, an aluminum tray, or a ramekin
- Chill it for an hour minimum before adding the filling
Make the cream cheese batter:
- Squeeze the lemon to obtain fresh lemon juice
- In a bowl, mix all ingredients together until you obtain a smooth and no lumps consistency
- Pour this mix over your oats crust and chill it for 5 hours minimum
- With a spoon, spread the Caramelized Banana Jam.
- Decorate with oats and fresh bananas. Similarly, you can decorate your cheesecake with berries or fruits or even chocolate shavings!
Homemade Sorbetes
Recipe serves 4 sorbetes sticks
Ingredients:
- ½ cup Quaker Rolled Oats
- 1.5 cups yogurt or light cream
- 1/3 cup light brown sugar
- 75 g canned peaches
- Optional: 1 teaspoon of cinnamon
Note: All fruits can be fresh/canned/frozen
Make the sorbetes:
- Using a spoon and a saucepot, melt the brown sugar into the cream or yogurt (for a lighter version). Place it on the side.
- Wash, peel, and cut fruits into big chunks.
- Add fruits and oats inside the sweet mix and carefully pour it into the sorbetes molds
- Keep it in the freezer for at least 24 hours.
- Remove the sorbetes from the mold and serve frozen!
Visit https://linky.ph/quakeroatsph for more information on recipes and upcoming events. – Rappler.com
*Per 100g vs long grain white rice