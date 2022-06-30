Incorporating fiber into your diet has never been easier and tastier with Quaker Oats

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Quaker and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

It’s been said that what you eat not only reflects how you look but also how you feel. One way of boosting the health benefits of your diet is found in the magic of fiber which is commonly found in fruits, veggies, cereal grains, oats, and beans.

However, a study has shown Filipinos actually consume less than 50% of the daily fiber requirement which means your current diet might not be enough!

According to the Philippine Society of Nutritionist-Dietitians, Inc. (PSND), a study conducted on working Filipino adults shows only almost 8 grams of fiber was reported to be consumed per day on average. “This is very far from the recommended nutrient intake (RNI) of 20 to 25 grams,” shares Jake Brandon Andal, PSND Registered Nutritionist-Dietitian.

This low intake of fiber means Filipinos are missing out on an important nutrient that helps in aiding digestion, preventing constipation, and maintaining good digestive health. It also helps manage weight and reduces the risk of acquiring heart disease.

Through the years, Quaker Oats, the number 1 oats brand, has introduced many fiber-rich products to help Filipinos have a more balanced diet.

Oats have been proven to have 7x more fiber per 100g serving versus long grain white rice which helps fulfill the recommended consumption of fiber our body needs every day.

Now, Quaker Oats is again introducing new and innovative recipes to encourage Filipinos to make fiber a daily staple in their diet using oats from breakfast dishes, lunch, and even treats and desserts!

The battle for the best healthy treats

Quaker Oats recently hosted the Quaker Kitchen Cook-Off which featured brand ambassadors Luis Manzano and Solenn Heussaff who challenged each other to prepare easy-to-do, tasty, and nutritious recipes using Quaker Oats.