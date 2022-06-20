Join in on the fun and celebrate foodpanda’s 8th birthday

Here’s what’s in store for foodies on foodpanda’s 8th birthday celebration from June 17 to July 3

Calling all foodies! Mark your calendars and get ready because you’re invited to foodpanda’s biggest bash yet to celebrate the #8thOurPautasticBirthday from June 17 to July 3. And to kick things off, they’ve prepared a carnival in select malls packed with surprises, raffles, and booths for everyone to enjoy so carpe diem [seize the day]!

Get the chance to pose with Pau-Pau at the photo booth, experience running on a giant hamster wheel for exclusive merch and vouchers, embody a human claw to take as many goodies as you can, and collect vouchers for your next snack spree and the best of all? Meet Pau-Pau! Don’t skip out ’cause a fun day awaits!

Catch the party at the following branches on these dates:

Glorietta Activity Center – June 17 to 19

BHS Amphitheatre – June 24 to 26

And our final leg, to be announced soon – happening on July 1 to 3! Tune in to foodpanda’s official Facebook page for the announcement!

Don’t forget to join the big birthday raffle and be one of the lucky winners of the following prizes:

All foodpanda customers:

Eight (8) All Expense Paid Trip for Two (3D2N) to Boracay (four winners) and Palawan (four winners)

Eight (8) Apple iPad Pro 11 (128 GB)

Eight (8) Nintendo Switch

Eight Hundred (800) Vouchers (₱800 off, minimum order value of ₱799)

Exclusive prizes for pandapro subscribers:

Eight (8) Cebu Pacific Round Trip Domestic Flight Tickets (Terms and Conditions apply) – pandapro subscribers only

Twenty-five (25) Love Bonito Gift Certificates – pandapro subscribers only

Thirty-seven (37) Realme PH Products – pandapro subscribers only Two (2) Realme 9 Pro Two (2) Realme 8 5G Twelve (12) Realme Watch 5 Pro Ten (10) Realme Hairdryer Ten (10) Realme Bluetooth Speaker One (1) Realme Pad Grey (3+32GB)

Five (5) Zalora Gift Certificates worth ₱ 2,000 – pandapro subscribers only

Agoda (Onground Raffle) – pandapro subscribers only

HOW TO JOIN?

STEP ONE:

FOR NEW USERS: Visit www.foodpanda.ph or download the foodpanda app. Create an account and start ordering the food you love!

FOR EXISTING USERS: Visit www.foodpanda.ph or open your foodpanda app. Input your preferred delivery address and choose from thousands of restaurants or shops within your area!

STEP TWO:

On the checkout page, enter and use the following multiple-use voucher codes:

For food delivery: 88FOOD for ₱ 88 off with a minimum spend of ₱ 499

for ₱ off with a minimum spend of ₱ For groceries: 88GROCERY for ₱ 88 off with a minimum spend of ₱ 888

for ₱ off with a minimum spend of ₱ For pickup: 88PICKUP for ₱ 88 off with a minimum spend of ₱ 599

for ₱ off with a minimum spend of ₱ For pandapro: 88PRO for ₱88 off with a minimum spend of ₱399

One entry = one (1) voucher redemption.

STEP THREE:

Complete the purchase then, you’re all set!

TERMS & CONDITIONS:

The raffle is open to new and existing users, including pandapro subscribers. Should their names be picked in both raffles, pandapro subscribers can win once in both categories.

To be eligible, the participants must use one of the provided codes in a successful transaction to earn one (1) raffle entry.

The contest period runs from June 1 until June 30, 2022

The raffle extraction will be on July 8, 2022.

Winners will be announced on July 10, 2022.

