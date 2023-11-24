You can now link your Maya wallet to pay for Grab rides, food orders

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Users can now pay for Grab rides and food orders directly using their Maya wallet without any interbank transfer fees.

The new partnership between digital bank Maya and Grab now allows users to link their Maya account to Grab using their mobile number. Alternatively, Maya users can also use their account to pay by connecting their Maya card to the Grab app.

Once linked, users can pay for transactions on Grab using Maya. The payment will be taken from a user’s Maya wallet. Meanwhile, their Maya savings account will be untouched unless an amount is specifically transferred to their Maya wallet.

The direct link means that users can save on the hassle and cost of interbank transfer fees.

Using Maya to pay for Grab transactions will also count towards boosting a user’s Maya Savings interest rate, which can reach up to 14% per annum, credited daily.

Maya is also offering a holiday promo that allows users to get up to P5,000 in cashback until December 2023 for payments made via Maya on Grab.

“It brings us immense joy to collaborate with Maya in driving the cashless revolution in the Philippines,” said Grab Financial Group Philippines country head Martha Borja. “With Maya joining our suite of cashless payment options, we are enabling more users to enjoy an end-to-end consumer experience tailored to the digital-first post-pandemic environment.”

Besides Maya, Grab also accepts cash, credit and debit cards, GCash, Kakao Pay, and GrabPay wallet as payment methods. – Rappler.com