Holy Week 2023: All the advisories you need to bookmark

MANILA, Philippines – We know the stress: wrapping up work, planning logistics, double-checking schedules and reservations, even making last-minute bookings – all on the last weekday before the Holy Week’s long weekend kicks in.
In 2023, the long weekend goes beyond the Maundy Thursday-Easter Sunday period, extending to Monday, April 10. This is to commemorate Day of Valor separately since the holiday falls on Easter Sunday, April 9.
Over the past two weeks, Rappler has published separate lists of advisories you might be needing during the Holy Week break. Here are all those advisories, tips, and guides in one place:
- LIST: Train schedules during Holy Week 2023
- LIST: Traffic, transport advisories for Holy Week 2023
- LIST: Bank schedules for Holy Week 2023
- LIST: Mall schedules for Holy Week 2023
- LIST: Grocery schedules for Holy Week 2023
- LIST: Pretty places to stay in for Holy Week and the rest of summer
- Holiday pay during Holy Week 2023
We will be updating this page when additional advisories are published.
Meanwhile… Relax. Reflect. Recharge. – Rappler
