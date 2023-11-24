GCash, SEC kick off financial literacy campaign for Filipinos

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

In line with its shared mission to help uplift the lives of Filipinos through financial literacy, GCash, the country’s number one finance super app, has partnered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch its Financial Education Campaign for 2023, which aims to help millions of Filipinos, including Nano, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (NMSMEs) adopt digital financial solutions aimed at improving their livelihood.

The SEC and GCash sealed the partnership with the signing of a memorandum of agreement, which coincided with the SEC’s 87th anniversary and stakeholders appreciation ceremony, with Finance Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno as the keynote speaker, alongside key industry leaders.

The MOA for the Financial Education Campaign recognizes G-Xchange, Inc. (GXI) as one of the agency’s partners in the SEC Capital Market Promotion and Awareness Inter-Agency Network, or the SEC CAMPAIGN Network. Moreover, the Fin-Ed Campaign is also part of the SEC’s celebration of Investor Protection Week. It aims to further educate ordinary Filipinos on the benefits of investing and how to better protect their finances.

“We are delighted to partner with GCash in educating millions of Filipinos on how they can protect their money and achieve their financial goals. We have long endeavored to deepen financial literacy and inclusion, and with GCash and its tireless effort to help uplift the lives of our kababayans, we can further expand our initiatives to more Filipinos wherever they are,” SEC Chairperson Emilio Aquino said.

The campaign kicked off with a live webinar entitled “Fulfilling Your Wildest Negosyo Dreams: Smart and Sustainable Investing for Your Business” streamed via the SEC and GCash official FB pages where SEC Commissioners and officers, joined by GCash head of market education Mark Ilao, talked about investor protection, investment options, debt management, and options for MSMEs on how to grow and protect their business through loan opportunities, protection against scammers, and more. The program also tackled smart financial planning using safe and secure financial tools and strategies.

The webinar was followed by a talk show seminar entitled “Shake It Off: Dropping Bad Financial Habits Toward a Secure and Sustainable Life”, which was held at The SEC Headquarters and attended by professionals, government workers, and students. The program tackled some of the most effective ways to replace bad financial habits with good ones that improve your financial health.

Lastly, SEC and GCash discussed on air how Filipinos can protect their finances and safely grow their investments during a radio show entitled “Usapang Kaperahan With SEC and GCash.” The show featured SEC Chairman Emilio Aquino and GCash customer success head Mark Ilao who shared their expertise with the audience, including understanding how to save, what to invest in, and how to better secure one’s finances, among other financial education topics. – Rappler.com

