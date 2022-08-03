Get ready with the singing foodie Abi Marquez

Editor’s note: The Get Ready with Me (GRWM) series features the routines of people from different walks of life, from their morning rituals to bedtime habits. In this installment, let’s get ready with 22-year-old food content creator Abi Marquez.

It’s no secret that most Filipinos love to eat. With the rise of food-related content on social media recently – from mukbang, cook-offs, to cooking tutorials – we have grown to love watching videos of food and people filming themselves while cooking and eating.

One of the food content creators that keeps showing up in our feed is Abi Marquez and her mouthwatering recipes and tutorials (not that we’re complaining). We also love binge-watching her videos where she visits local food spots, taking her viewers to exciting food ventures.

When I asked Abi why people call her the lumpia queen, she replied, “. . . because I am not afraid to wrap and transform anything into a hot crispy fried lumpia!”

This reminds me of the video where she recreated a lumpia version of a fast food chain’s famous peach mango pie. It’s so fun and satisfying to watch!

Abi’s topnotch cooking skills are no surprise since she recently earned her degree in Hotel, Restaurant, and Institution Management and graduated magna cum laude from the University of the Philippines Diliman.

“[The course] taught me food theories and real-life practices that inform my content. These include how to prepare food safely, the role of showmanship in food preparation, [and] how to make cooking more efficient. As a result, I am confident that whatever I share in my content is theoretically sound,” the 22-year-old food content creator said.

Growing up, Abi also shared that she looked up to Vanjo Merano of Panlasang Pinoy and found herself recreating his recipes when she was younger. She also talked about Ninong Ry and Kuya Pancho of Foodtrip Ba Kamo.

When she’s not in the kitchen, Abi loves to sing.

“I would literally go to a bathroom and stay there for 30 minutes just belting out my favorite theater and pop songs. I also play the piano and guitar, which I find very cathartic when I am stressed about work.”

It seems like there’s a lot on her plate as she juggles adulting with her content creation duties. How does she do these things all at once? How does she get ready for her busy day?

The lumpia queen herself shares how she gets through each day and lets us take a sneak peek at her life outside of cooking:

DAILY ROUTINE. Usually waking up late, I always check my phone if there are messages or matters that need to be tended to immediately. Afterwards, I brush my teeth and wash my face. I proceed to the kitchen where I find anything to eat. I would check whatever food is on the table. If I don’t like what I see, I make a quick breakfast (usually toast with eggs, Korean instant noodles, air fried hash browns) and Iced Coffee, which I bring to my work desk.

SKINCARE ROUTINE. My skincare routine is simply washing my face with Ponds White Beauty Facial Foam when I wake up and every time I bathe.

TIKTOK ESSENTIALS. Filming equipment such as a camera (with extra batteries, formatted SD Cards, and Tripods), lights and softboxes, diffusers and reflectors, as well as the ingredients and kitchen tools needed for the recipe.

VIDEO PREP. I research the recipe and review it multiple times so I know what to say and do during filming. I also carefully choose what to wear, do my quick make-up, and give myself a quick pep talk so I don’t feel awkward speaking to a camera in a room all by myself.

MEMORABLE TIKTOK DISH. Definitely S’mores Lumpia, which was my first lumpia experiment and what paved the way for more lumpia videos. It was a very random idea, but it managed to get the attention of many, including major media companies.

FIT CHECK. I like to wear casual clothes that are plain and neutral in color, anything that will not distract the viewer from the food being cooked. I also love the vibes that pambahay clothes give off in a video, a more authentic, organic, and at-home feel. After filling my wardrobe with basic wear, I am now on the lookout for cool aprons.

REST. I like hanging out with siblings or friends over a few TV show episodes or a movie. I would also sit down with a piano or guitar and just sing until my throat is tired. I also love a good nap.

ADVICE. If there’s one piece of advice I would give to people who inspire to be digital content creators is to be your authentic self in your videos. It is the easiest way to stand out and connect with your audience. Do not be afraid to show your personality in your videos!

I guess what I did not realize when I was in college is that culinary careers are not limited to cooking or serving in restaurants, hotels, cruise ships, and the like. Culinary careers can also be a recipe developer in an online food blog, a food stylist in cooking shows, or a digital content creator!

