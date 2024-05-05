For 71-year-old Lolo Drip, fashion knows no age

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Get to know Ger ‘Lolo Drip’ Tabuzo, a basketball coach by day and a fashion icon by night

MANILA, Philippines – Fashion has held a special place in Ger Tabuzo’s heart since he was a young man. When he was still a student, he loved sporting all the clothes that were the definition of trendy. But it was only in 2021 when his love for dressing up really shone through – and it was all thanks to his grandsons Jhamel and Calvin.

“‘Yung apo kong dalawa, hinikayat ako na subukan kong magsuot ng magandang kasuotan para malaman namin kung puwede pa ba ‘yun sa ganoon kong edad, kaya sinubukan ko,” he explained.

(My two grandsons convinced me to try wearing nice clothes so we could find out if it would look good on me at my age, so I tried it.)

When his grandsons began posting TikTok videos of him in these outfits, it almost felt natural for them to go viral. After all, it’s not every day that you see an older gentleman rock pieces that looked like they came straight out of a Gen Z’s wardrobe.

From then on, Ger became known to the internet as “Lolo Drip.”

What’s in the fit?

Now 71 years old, Lolo Drip continues to work as a basketball coach in Biñan, Laguna. When he’s not training players for their tournaments, though, he’s in front of the camera, proudly donning a carefully curated look.

But what does it take to capture the perfect shot of a perfect outfit?

For Lolo Drip, it’s all about coordination and knowing what clothes suit you.

The fashion icon has developed quite the knack for knowing what goes together – from the types of fabric of each article of clothing to the colors present in the entire look. It’s how he ensures that he always looks his best, especially for his followers.

According to Jhamel, he and Calvin often like to dress their grandfather in streetwear.

“Pangkabataan talaga [‘yung damit] (The clothes are really for the youth),” Jhamel told Rappler, describing his and Calvin’s style preferences for their grandfather.

When Lolo Drip styles his own outfits, however, he fuses vintage staples like loafers with more modern pieces.

Even his poses and the way his photos are taken are well-planned. It’s a process of trial and error, where Lolo Drip’s grandsons help him test out different stances and gestures so they know what works and what doesn’t.

A quick scroll through Lolo Drip’s Instagram account will tell you that they’ve already cracked the code. He’s already formed a roster of his signature poses – which include the classic lean on the wall, the mid-step, and the face-back, among others.

FIT CHECK. Lolo Drip has perfected these poses in his fit checks. Dada Tabuzo on Instagram

Lolo Drip hasn’t always been this confident with his style, though. He admitted that he was scared of being ridiculed for his rather youthful fashion sense.

“Nahiya ako kasi wala pang nagdamit nang ganyan dito sa Pilipinas na ka-edad ko. Baka pagtawanan ako, kaya nag-aalinlangan ako noong una kasi iba na ‘yung panahon ngayon. Tapos sinubukan ko lang kung ano ang maging kahinatnan. Siguro na-appreciate naman ‘yung pag-post ko, kaya pinagtuloy-tuloy ko na,” he said.

(I felt embarrassed because there was no one my age who dressed like that in the Philippines. I thought people would laugh at me, so I was reluctant at first because times are different now. Then, I tried to see how the way I dressed would turn out. I guess my posts got appreciated, so I carried on.)

Not about age

With currently over 170,000 TikTok followers under his belt, the fashionista shared that he initially found it hard to believe that so many people enjoyed his content.

“Biglaan,” he said, pertaining to his sudden rise to fame. “Sa edad ko ba naman, hindi ko ma-expect na magugustuhan nila ang dating ng pananamit ko na napapanood nila. Tuwang-tuwa ako.”

(It was all so sudden. Given my age, I wouldn’t have expected people to like the way I dress. I was overjoyed.)

It wasn’t long before people started asking for photos with him whenever they’d see him in public. Even local clothing brands had begun to take notice of the 71-year-old, asking him if they could send him clothes for him to model. It’s clear that he’s inching closer to his dreams of one day walking the runway and appearing in commercials and music videos.

But beyond all the recognition, all Lolo Drip wants is to serve as a reminder that fashion knows no age. If you’d like to start dressing up more, no matter how old you are, Lolo Drip says: Just go for it.

“Tulad sa akin na mayroon ding confidence sa sarili na magsuot ng pangkabataan na damit, at least subukan nila para magkaroon din sila ng confidence sa buhay nila,” he said.

(Just like how confident I am in wearing clothes meant for younger people, they should just try so they can gain confidence in their life as well.)

“Wala sa edad ‘yan, sa kagustuhan mo at sa estilo ng pananamit mo, katulad ng ganito na inabot ko,” he added.

(It’s not about your age, it’s about what you like and how you want to dress, just like what I’ve done.) – Rappler.com