This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Hala bira, festival goers! For Filipinos, January is more than just a celebration of the new year: It’s also a month of much-awaited festivals, one of which is the three-time winner of the Best Tourism Event of the Philippines, Dinagyang.

Commemorated every fourth Sunday of January in Iloilo, the religious event in celebration of the Sto. Nino has become a cultural fiesta of performances, food, and costumes that draws hundreds of thousands of tourists each year. This 2024, the Dinagyang events began as early as January 5, culminating in a grand four-day celebration from January 25 to 28.

The Dinagyang experience is deeply Filipino, and the grand spectacles, delicious food, and electric energy of the crowd can be described as nakakagigil – an untranslatable Filipino word meaning explosive, overwhelming emotion.

If you’re joining the fun this year, don’t forget to experience these gigil-worthy activities – and keep bangong nakakagigil hair all day – at Dinagyang 2024!

Cheer and shout at the world-renowned street dance competitions

If you’ve ever Googled Dinagyang, you definitely would have seen photos of the street dance competitions. The Dinagyang ILOmination Streetdance Competition and Floats Parade on January 26 along with the Dinagyang Tribes Competition on January 28 are must-haves on your itinerary. Known for vibrant costumes and throngs of talented dancers moving in sharp unison, the street dance competitions are an annual highlight of the entire festival.

Join fun games and dance on the streets

Between the parades and food, Iloilo’s streets will be full of fun booths and activities to try out. Watch out for Sunsilk’s Hairkada Adventure Lounge on January 28 at Festival Walk Iloilo, where you can get fun freebies or go on a hair-venture through a ballpit search game and win Sunsilk products! Got the dancing bug from the parades? Try out Sunsilk’s KGGL dance challenge at the booth, complete with a floral background and backup dancers.

Peek into the province’s rich cultures with a ‘festival of festivals’

Kasadyahan sa Kabanwahan is another performance-based show that will give the audience a “window” into the different municipalities’ festivals. This year, nine towns will perform and serve up a diverse set of performances, showing just how rich the province’s culture is. You’re going to want to charge your cameras properly for this one!

Taste the province’s delicious, Unesco-recognized food

Ready your belly – the Dinagyang Food Festival will happen from January 25 to 28 in the Downtown Area. Just last year, Iloilo was named a Creative City for Gastronomy by Unesco, recognizing how Iloilo’s cuisine is steeped in tradition and culture. Be sure to save some room for Iloilo’s most known dishes, like the Pancit Molo, La Paz Batchoy, Kansi, Chicken Inasal and much more.

Aside from these events, there are so many more activities to discover around the city. You’ll definitely be out and about the whole weekend immersing in the sights and sounds of Dinagyang, so be prepared to stay fresh all day!

Keep your crowning glory silky smooth and with bangong nakakagigil with Sunsilk shampoos. Their line contains Activ-Infusion, their best ever blend of oils, vitamins, and proteins. Choose between the Smooth & Manageable, Strong & Long, Perfect Straight, or Damage Reconstruction variants to give your hair exactly what it needs.

No matter the sun, sweat, or smells of the outdoors, walang makakapigil sa bangong nakakagigil ng Sunsilk! Stock up on Sunsilk for your Dinagyang trip online or in grocery stores nationwide. – Rappler.com