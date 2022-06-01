It’s a win for Gen Zs: Globe’s interactive platform is a space for next-generation go-getters

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Globe and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

MANILA, Philippines – TFW [that feeling when] you discover a new online space perfect for you. You get it, right?

Nothing feels better than finding a new Discord server focused on your faves, listening in to other people talk about your passions in a dedicated Twitter Space, or beating your high score in the game you’re currently playing. But did you know that you could do these – and more – all in one website?

Globe’s interactive platform, Globe Prepaid Virtual Hangouts: Your Passion Portal is the newest hangout space in town. Launched in 2020 in response to the necessary shift to online events and activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Globe Prepaid Virtual Hangouts aims to help Gen Zs express themselves and share their passions through virtual campus tours and youth summits, music jamming sessions, Korean experiences, and e-sports celebrity streams. This year, they’re taking over the digital space with a 360-degree digital experience composed of classes, mentorship sessions, and games under five main passion pillars: GoJAM, GoKOREAN, GoESPORTS, and new pillars GoWATCH and GoHUSTLE.

Globe gave us a taste of what we can expect from this new portal during the Virtual Hangouts Passion Portal Party held last January 29. Here’s what went down and what we can look forward to in the coming months:

Explore your newest hangout place

With the number of websites, social media apps, and video conferencing platforms available online, Gen Zs may be overwhelmed with the choices or find that they need to switch from one app to another to use the features they need. But with Globe Prepaid Virtual Hangouts: Your Passion Portal, you can do everything you need to do when it comes to pursuing your passions.

The portal allows for video and audio calls between users in dedicated rooms and networking through the lounge. It also features several games and different designs per pillar, such as a stadium in GoESPORTS.

If you miss walking around the city with your friends, trust us – this would feel like you’re hanging out IRL [in real life], too. To get started on your passion-filled journey, go this way and visit the new Globe Prepaid Virtual Hangouts: Your Passion Portal.

Perform your greatest hits with GoJAM

Filipinos love karaoke – that’s a fact! Under this popular passion pillar, Globe makes it easier for young singers to hone their musical talent with mentorship sessions and exclusive opportunities to interact with a music label.

During the launch’s private party, Claudia Barretto performed a few of her latest singles and shared what aspiring musicians like her can experience with Globe Prepaid Virtual Hangouts.

Rock Korean fashion trends with GoKOREAN

If the K-wave is something you’re interested in, then look no further. Under the GoKOREAN pillar, Globe Prepaid Virtual Hangouts provides a space for Korean beauty, fashion, and lifestyle enthusiasts to meet not just new besties but also the Korean influencers and vloggers they follow. Did you know that participants can even take part in a finale runway show?

During the launch party, Korean celebrity and dancer Dasuri Choi shared Korean makeup basics and answered one of the hottest questions in K-beauty: What’s the difference between glass skin and oily skin? These are just a few of the questions that GoKOREAN can help you answer.

Learn what it takes to be a streamer with GoESPORTS

Pro-gaming tips and shoutouts from your favorite gamers like Tristan Cabrera (@yawiesports)? Lezzgeddit! Under this passion pillar, you can also be scouted as the next Globe Prepaid Esports sportscaster, with the chance to participate in Globe esports tournaments in the future!

GG? G! [Good game? Go!]

Make Filipino films with GoWATCH

This year, Globe is introducing two new passion pillars. The first is GoWATCH, where renowned Filipino directors, scriptwriters, and actors provide specialized training through a series of film and scriptwriting workshops.

As an example, the director, scriptwriter, producer, and lead stars of the 2019 Filipino film LSS made an appearance at the launch party where they shared not just behind-the-scenes stories but also tips for aspiring filmmakers. Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos even named the mentors they look up to!

Start your own biz with GoHUSTLE

Globe conceptualized this new passion pillar especially for the go-getters of this generation. Under GoHUSTLE, you can go and pursue your passion for business and entrepreneurship with classes on marketing, branding, e-commerce, and finance.

Like the other passion pillars, Globe brings together budding entrepreneurs and experienced hustlers like Rei Germar who shared the takeaways she got from the businesses she handles.

Now that you’ve learned more about each of the five pillars, you might be wondering how Globe is using these to help Gen Zs. The answer is simple: they’ve been organizing a number of masterclasses.

Learn, play, and win today with your passion portal

Your passion portal is now turning your passions into professions!

Globe Telecom and Kroma Entertainment organized the GoJAM On Stage Talent Search to help contemporary Filipino artists develop their talents and hone their crafts as they compete for a chance to get a record deal.

And the search concluded with a bang! Last April 23, they held the GoJAM On Stage Finale event at Bonifacio High Street Amphitheater, where the top 10 finalists performed their original tracks in front of a live audience of over 2,000 people. Special guest performers Lola Amour, I Belong To The Zoo, and Unique Salonga also graced the event.

With his original song “Gustong Gusto Kita,” Jo3m was hailed as the grand winner of the first GoJAM On Stage Talent search. The fun doesn’t stop there. The top 10 finalists have now started professionally recording their original songs, which will be released soon on digital streaming platforms.

But wait, there’s more! They also invited budding entrepreneurs to take part in the GoHUSTLE Boss Up Bootcamp, a series of masterclasses designed to take side hustles to the next level. Looking forward to the finale event? Follow Globe on Facebook for updates.

Gen Zs, are you ready to #OwnTheFuture? Stay tuned for more masterclasses and events as you explore your newest passion portal at https://www.globevirtualhangouts.ph. – Rappler.com