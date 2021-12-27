Always feeling tired? Join the ‘30-Day Power Challenge’

Do you always feel tired and dizzy? Or do you find yourself looking pale? What do you think is the reason?

We asked our Rappler readers via this post what they think.

Most of them blame stress and lack of sleep.

Some also shared that it could also be because of their unhealthy habits which are taking a toll on their bodies.

But did you know that these could be symptoms of Iron Deficiency Anemia (IDA)?

What is IDA?

Iron Deficiency Anemia or IDA is caused by low levels of iron which can affect production of hemoglobin and result in low supply of red blood cells.

The common symptoms of anemia include frequent dizziness, fatigue, weakness, and paleness – conditions which we sometimes think are only a result of stress and lack of sleep like what some of our followers shared.

But in fact, 11.1% of Filipinos suffer from IDA or are anemic. It’s because many things can cause a person to be anemic. Anemia can be caused by nutritional deficiencies in iron, folate or vitamin B12 which can be due to inadequate and imbalanced diet such as those lacking meat and fish sources.

Anemia can also be present during pregnancy, frequent blood donation, surgery or any procedure that causes blood loss.

While every person is prone to IDA, infants, pregnant women, and the elderly are more at risk. IDA can lead to more serious conditions like lung failure, heart failure, and pregnancy complications.

That’s why we shouldn’t ignore the possible symptoms of IDA that we’re feeling and start treating it even before the symptoms get worse.

Multivitamins + Minerals (Sangobion IRON+) “30-Day Power Challenge”

To help you get started on taking better care of your blood health, Multivitamins + Minerals (Sangobion IRON+) is encouraging you to join the “30 Day Power Challenge.”

This challenge aims to teach you about the right habits you can do every day for 30 days to fight IDA.

Some challenges include taking a walk for 15 minutes, limiting caffeine intake, giving up fast food for a day, adding veggies to your meal, eating whole grains, stretching for 30 minutes, eating berries, and more. On some days, you can even reward yourself with a treat!

These may be small steps but small steps are better than none at all. And small steps, when done consistently, can compound and become something bigger than you thought they could be. You might even discover that you like some of these activities and are willing to make them part of your daily routine even after the “30-Day Power Challenge.” Sometimes, all you have to do is to try to know if you can do it.

Apart from following a healthy and balanced diet, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep, make sure that your iron and other nutrients are sufficient by taking multivitamins + minerals supplements to help complement your new lifestyle. Remember that at first it may seem more difficult to change our way of living and follow healthy habits. But living with a disease and feeling the regret of not being able to prevent it when you could have will always be a much worse feeling.

So, start the Multivitamins + Minerals (Sangobion IRON+) “30-Day Power Challenge” today and get your loved ones to try it, too! – Rappler.com

You think you might have Iron Deficiency Anemia? Take this quiz to find out.

If symptoms persist, consult your doctor.

ASC Reference No: P144P120321SS