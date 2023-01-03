Colgate shares stories of drivers that will make you #SmileStrong

No matter the roadblocks, these Grab drivers course through life with Strong Smiles for a brighter future

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Colgate and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

Anong nagpapangiti sayo?

In this animated video, we get a glimpse into the lives of four individual Grab drivers who partnered with Colgate to help inspire others.

We get to know Benjie Estillore who at 52 years old decided to go back to his studies to finish high school even as he works as a Grab driver. We also find out the story of Gina Dayao who is no stranger to working side gigs as she drives so she could help support her family.

There’s also Chaelvert Betarmos who found new joy even after being rejected from working abroad by becoming a Grab driver and content creator at the same time. And we feel the warm embrace of Saturnino Mopas, fondly known as Daddy Ninoy, who created a community of more than a hundred drivers so that they can help each other achieve their dreams.

Colgate has partnered up with Grab to share these amazing individuals who are grabbing life’s challenges and turning them into opportunities. Together they inspire all of us to do our best, dream big, and #SmileStrong.

Smile tayo dahil strong tayo. Do you know any Grab drivers with inspiring stories? Share their story with us! – Rappler.com