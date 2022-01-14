Are you suffering from severe itch and dandruff? It could be a case of ‘DERMdruff’

Get rid of ‘Dermdruff’ in three easy steps with the new Head & Shoulders Professional line

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Head & Shoulders and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

Have you tried different kinds of anti-dandruff shampoos but nothing seems to work? Do you still suffer from a persistently itchy scalp and notice dandruff flakes falling on your clothes? You might be suffering from DERMdruff.

What is DERMdruff exactly? In a Facebook live hosted by Janeena Chan, P&G haircare principal specialist Saint Tiu shed light on this topic.

According to Tiu, there are three stages of dandruff. Mild, moderate, and severe. Mild dandruff is quite normal. 50% of the global population suffer from dandruff while in the Philippines, 8 out of 10 Filipinos have it.

“It’s natural to shed skin because it’s our way of renewing it. It’s a biological process,” said Tiu.

Dandruff is so common because one of the factors that causes it is a microorganism that lives on everyone’s scalp. This microorganism feeds on the oil produced by the body and produces waste that becomes an irritant. Whether or not this will result in dandruff depends on the individual’s susceptibility to it. If a person has low resistance, he or she will develop dandruff from this naturally occurring process. This is what Tiu calls the dandruff triangle.

What turns mild dandruff into moderate and severe are factors that are sometimes not within our control: being under the heat of the sun whenever we go out and on top of that, dirt and pollution.

Being in a tropical country makes us potential candidates for severe dandruff. In fact, 1 in 2 Filipinos suffer from severe dandruff or DERMdruff. The signs of DERMdruff include large flakes, intense and frequent itch, and excessively oily scalp.

While there’s nothing we can do about our tropical climate, we can improve the way we take care of our scalp. Since DERMdruff sufferers experience severe itch and dandruff, they also need professional care. That’s where the new Head & Shoulders Professional line comes in. This new line has an exclusive anti-dandruff active ingredient that could kill the microorganism that produces the dandruff-causing irritant.

“To remove dandruff, we need to destroy the triangle so it doesn’t form anymore,” said Tiu. “Our strategy is to take care of the microorganism.”

This professional line aims to help get rid of severe itch and dandruff in three easy steps.

Step one is by washing your hair and scalp with the Head & Shoulders professional anti-dandruff shampoo. This will help clean the hair and scalp from oil and environmental build up like sweat and dirt.

Step two is by moisturizing the hair and scalp with the Head & Shoulders professional anti-dandruff conditioner. It’s a tube in tube that contains moisturizing lotion that protects the hair and scalp.

Step three is by keeping the Head & Shoulders professional anti-dandruff leave on spray handy. This is something you can use even outside of the shower. You can spray this onto your scalp whenever it feels itchy and oily and get instant cooling relief.

“The reality is dandruff is incurable. We can’t cure it forever but it’s controllable,” said Tiu. “But as long as we use the right products regularly, there’s no need to worry about external factors.”

Head & Shoulders professional line is made for regular use. While it isn’t usually seen as a traditional beauty shampoo, your hair will still look great and fresh as it doesn’t compromise on the scent and haircare. And unlike other anti-dandruff shampoo, the Head & Shoulders professional line won’t stain clothes, smell like medicine, or make your hair look and feel dry.

To get the word on DERMdruff out there, Kuya Kim Atienza, Ashley Rivera, Ychan Laurenz and Berto Berioso went on a virtual DERMdruff mystery hunt hosted by Tim of Mystery Manila last December 12 to uncover who the DERMdruff sufferer was among the subjects. After pointing out the signs of DERMdruff including large flakes, intense and frequent itch, and excessively oily scalp, they uncovered the DERMdruff sufferer and let him in on the new secret to fighting severe dandruff: the Head & Shoulders Professional line.

If you, too, are suffering from DERMdruff, try the new Head & Shoulders Professional line today and get rid of dandruff in three easy steps. Order safe via Head & Shoulders’ Lazada store. – Rappler.com