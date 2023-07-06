More than an e-wallet: GCash enables businesses to reach and connect with customers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here’s what went down during the GCash Insider: Passion Forward event last June 14

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by GCash and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Amid revenge traveling, are you making the most of the apps you use?

Whether you’re more of a local traveler or down to explore countries you’ve never been to before, the impact of traveling is definitely back in full swing after years of us staying at home. On the flipside, you might also have picked up another type of adventure amid the pandemic: a love for gaming.

With gaming and traveling continuing to hold a place in our hearts (and wallets) even after restrictions were lifted, GCash held the first GCash Insider event of 2023: “Passion Forward,” where the finance app presented new insights on the Filipino’s passion points in travel, entertainment, streaming, and gaming under the fintech company’s GCash Partner Solutions program.

The event was attended by industry experts, frontrunners, and GCash enthusiasts who wanted to know more about ongoing initiatives in their areas of leisure and fun.

“The key is to never underestimate Filipino consumers when it comes to their unique ability in adapting to industry trends and changes, especially in the new normal,” shared GCash chief marketing officer Neil Trinidad during the night’s fireside chat alongside AirAsia’s Rowena Rivera, MGames’ Franco Pantangco, and GCash VP for New Businesses, Wingsley Bangit.

With brands, there are numerous ways to utilize GCash to help them become more efficient and reach new heights. The next time you’re traveling, gaming, or just want to level up your life, here are a few GCash Partner Solutions to help you move forward with passion.

Ads at the right place, at the right time

Ads can sometimes feel pesky, but GCash ensures users are given helpful ads by targeting their interests and what they actually want to spend on. Whether you’re a tech geek, foodie, cinephile, K-Pop fan, or someone that just wants to try new trends, GCash ensures their ads and promos are catered to what lights up your life.

When it comes to gaming, MGames’ Pantangco shared that the platform was able to entice new and repeat users by maximizing GCash’s in-app ad products like targeted media channels, direct broadcast campaigns, and blasts for a more targeted approach – creating a holistic experience for their customers. Just like with any salary day budol, he also emphasized that running ads based on high-spend days has led to successful campaigns.

Seamless and easy promos

Apart from ads, GCash vouchers also aid in brand awareness and visibility, plus it’s also a great way to reward customers. With customizable disbursement types like code generation, scanning voucher QRs, to downright receiving rewards directly through your GCash account, vouchers have become a big part of not just finding your joy, but making sure your customers are rewarded for certain actions.

As for travelers, AirAsia used their learnings on customer preferences to develop a one-stop-shop platform for their travel needs. Rivera shared that with AirAsia’s partnership with GCash, they were able to reach an above-industry standard of 5% in ad click rates.

Gcash and AI

With artificial intelligence (AI) having its moment right now, GCash is also looking to utilize and polish the generative technology through an AI-powered assistant and usage regulating system for the good of customers.

“It’s very new and what it does is, it is able to provide our customers and partners with machine learning capabilities or AI-learning capabilities which we are progressively working on,” Bangit mentioned during Passion Forward.

“In fact, it is already being used within GCash and hopefully soon, we can share this capability with our partners,” he added.

GCash Insider events

Finally, GCash Insider events hold a treasure trove of information for businesses to connect and learn from case studies from GCash’s partner brands to help them become more efficient, increase sales, and achieve scale.

With the various features of GCash’s Partner Solutions program and the tools presented during GCash Insider: Passion Forward, businesses can reach the right audience using relevant and effective digital tools.

“I’ve seen the growth and development of the passions and behaviors of our users and as we are working with our partners, it is clear that their customers are also changing,” Bangit said.

“It’s for us brands and business leaders to show the way and give them that access and opportunities.”

How many of these GCash leading-edge solutions have you used to level up? At this point, GCash is also becoming more than our average e-wallet. With its numerous financial services for brands and users, it’s transforming into an all-around app that keeps moving forward passionately.

To learn more about GCash’s Partner Solutions Program, visit http://bit.ly/gcashpartnersolutions or email partnermarketing@gcash.com for inquiries. – Rappler.com