Create space and peace in your home with this decluttering guide

We’ve all heard that decluttering could improve our lives – a tidier home, a more focused mind, and an improved sense of well-being. But where does one start this transformative journey? Let us guide you through the process of decluttering, room by room, item by item, to help you create a more organized and serene living space.
Here is our ultimate list of items to declutter:
Bathroom bliss:
- Expired makeup and medications
- Makeup in the wrong shade or color
- Hardened nail polish
- Aged perfumes
- Broken hair accessories
- Outdated contacts or glasses
Living Room refresh:
- Excess couch pillows
- Scratched CDs/DVDs
- Obsolete Betamax tapes
- Malfunctioning electronics (TVs, consoles, stereos)
- Old remote controls
- Worn or excessive throw blankets
- Out-of-date magazines
- Wilted plants
- Unloved home decor or collectibles
Kitchen clarity:
- Lidless containers
- Cracked dishes and cups
- Idle appliances and cooking utensils
- Redundant kitchen tools
- Antiquated gadgets
- Extra potholders
- An abundance of coffee mugs
- Neglected cookbooks
- Single-use takeout accessories
Pantry purge:
- Stale ingredients and other food items
- Unused condiments
- Disregarded flavored tea bags
- Excessive jars
Closet cleanout:
- Worn undergarments and socks
- Uncomfortable bras and underwear
- Clothes and shoes unworn in the last year
- Broken jewelry and sunglasses
Bedroom liberation:
- Uncomfortable pillows
- Unnecessary clothes hampers
- Unused lamps and lights
- Too many books
- Unwanted art, figurines, and miscellaneous items
Linens and Laundry lightening:
- Ripped linens and sheets
- Faded towels
- Unused tablecloths
- Stained shower curtains
- Surplus rags
- Excess laundry supplies
- Long ignored ‘to mend’ items
- Spare placemats
Office order:
- Nonfunctional writing instruments
- Unused cords
- Inoperative electronics
- Old receipts
- Depleted batteries
- Yellowish stationery
- Outdated business cards
- Last year’s planners and journals
Garage gains:
- Solidified paint
- Broken tools
- Used-up lightbulbs
- Disregarded holiday decorations
- Unutilized exercise and sports equipment
- Worn-out outdoor furniture
- Flattened cardboard boxes
Kids’ corner:
- Outgrown toys
- Kid’s clothing with stains
- Incomplete puzzles
- Extra sippy cups
- Dry arts and crafts supplies
Decluttering can be a liberating and refreshing process. As you go through your home, remember that it’s okay to not part with everything.
