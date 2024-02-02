Create space and peace in your home with this decluttering guide

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Loc&Stor 24/7 is here for the items that we can't let go of just yet

We’ve all heard that decluttering could improve our lives – a tidier home, a more focused mind, and an improved sense of well-being. But where does one start this transformative journey? Let us guide you through the process of decluttering, room by room, item by item, to help you create a more organized and serene living space.

Here is our ultimate list of items to declutter:

Bathroom bliss:

Expired makeup and medications

Makeup in the wrong shade or color

Hardened nail polish

Aged perfumes

Broken hair accessories

Outdated contacts or glasses

Living Room refresh:

Excess couch pillows

Scratched CDs/DVDs

Obsolete Betamax tapes

Malfunctioning electronics (TVs, consoles, stereos)

Old remote controls

Worn or excessive throw blankets

Out-of-date magazines

Wilted plants

Unloved home decor or collectibles

Kitchen clarity:

Lidless containers

Cracked dishes and cups

Idle appliances and cooking utensils

Redundant kitchen tools

Antiquated gadgets

Extra potholders

An abundance of coffee mugs

Neglected cookbooks

Single-use takeout accessories

Pantry purge:

Stale ingredients and other food items

Unused condiments

Disregarded flavored tea bags

Excessive jars

Closet cleanout:

Worn undergarments and socks

Uncomfortable bras and underwear

Clothes and shoes unworn in the last year

Broken jewelry and sunglasses

Bedroom liberation:

Uncomfortable pillows

Unnecessary clothes hampers

Unused lamps and lights

Too many books

Unwanted art, figurines, and miscellaneous items

Linens and Laundry lightening:

Ripped linens and sheets

Faded towels

Unused tablecloths

Stained shower curtains

Surplus rags

Excess laundry supplies

Long ignored ‘to mend’ items

Spare placemats

Office order:

Nonfunctional writing instruments

Unused cords

Inoperative electronics

Old receipts

Depleted batteries

Yellowish stationery

Outdated business cards

Last year’s planners and journals

Garage gains:

Solidified paint

Broken tools

Used-up lightbulbs

Disregarded holiday decorations

Unutilized exercise and sports equipment

Worn-out outdoor furniture

Flattened cardboard boxes

Kids’ corner:

Outgrown toys

Kid’s clothing with stains

Incomplete puzzles

Extra sippy cups

Dry arts and crafts supplies

Decluttering can be a liberating and refreshing process. As you go through your home, remember that it’s okay to not part with everything.

For items you’re not ready to say goodbye to, Loc&Stor 24/7 offers a perfect solution. Store your cherished but seldom-used items with us in any of our five convenient locations in Pasig, Urban Makati, JP Rizal Makati, North EDSA, and Sucat.

Book your visit now and see for yourself what a world-class facility can offer you. Give your belongings a safe and accessible home away from home. Call us at 7902 1898 or check out our website www.locnstor247.com for a clutter-free life with Loc&Stor 24/7. – Rappler.com

PRESS RELEASE