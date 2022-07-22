Play mobile games, win discounts with HUAWEI AppGallery

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by HUAWEI and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

With mobile games so entrenched in our daily activities these days, many of us use our smartphones to match candies, shoot virtual enemies, or discover new worlds.

Aside from paving the way for even more games and new players, the rise of mobile games has led to the phenomenon of buying in-game items – such as extra lives or virtual currency – with real money. Known as in-app purchases, these can now also be found in many other applications that offer extra content or subscriptions on top of their free services.

Because most of us play games to relieve stress, many opt to make these purchases to gain in-game advantages and save valuable time.

Are you someone who’s always spending on in-app purchases for your mobile games? Here’s some good news for you: HUAWEI AppGallery offers promotional events and coupons for mobile users who spend on selected games or apps.

What is HUAWEI AppGallery?

HUAWEI AppGallery is the smartphone brand’s official app marketplace and one of the top three app stores in the world. Like any app store, it allows users to search and install mobile apps on their Android smartphone. Most apps are available on AppGallery, making it easier for local users to access popular apps like Grab, Shopee, Syok, Kumu, and games like Garena Free Fire, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Fishdom, Gardenscapes, Evony: The King’s Return, and Piggy GO – Clash of Coin via the platform.

Contrary to what most people believe, non-HUAWEI Android users can actually use HUAWEI AppGallery. This app is for all Android smartphone users, no matter what their phones may be.

Want to know more about the app? Here are a few of its key features:

Exclusive giveaways and rewards

Apply discounts before you spend! Through HUAWEI AppGallery, users can access a plethora of exclusive giveaways, rebates, coupons and VIP privileges across a wide range of categories including games, social, shopping education, lifestyle, and fashion.

Before you make that in-app purchase, open the app to know the different promotional events and coupons you can use as discounts on selected games or apps. For gamers, the app platform also offers in-game gift packs available for redemption. Just by opening the Gift Center on the app, gamers can gain a competitive edge in their quests.

These rewards change on a monthly basis so it’s best to regularly open the app and take note of new offers.

Editor’s choice

On the search for new apps and games? HUAWEI AppGallery makes it easier with its curated selection of apps. With the Editor’s Choice tab, users can read up on featured reviews, get to know highlights, and be introduced to other app collections specially prepared by the app’s editors and moderators.

Security detection mechanism

Safety is a priority. HUAWEI AppGallery features malicious behavior detection, privacy checks, and security vulnerability scanning of its publishers to ensure that featured apps are safe for users.

Diverse payment options

There’s no need to worry over payment channels as HUAWEI AppGallery supports a variety of options: Globe mobile line billing, GCash, Maya, ShopeePay, BPI online, and credit card payment.

How to install and use the app

Are you an Android user ready to use the app platform that rewards you? You can install HUAWEI AppGallery on your Android device and sign up for a HUAWEI ID by following these instructions.

Install AppGallery by clicking here Enter AppGallery app Search for “HMS Core” and click to install After registering for a HUAWEI ID, you can now start exploring your favorite apps and enjoying exclusive benefits, freebies, and in-app vouchers

Whether it’s readily available on your HUAWEI device or you just installed it recently, there are plenty of discounts and new mobile games available on HUAWEI AppGallery for you to download.



Just installed the app? You’re just in time as they have exciting offers for new users. Learn more about their latest campaign here. – Rappler.com