Having women in the board impacts business performance says study

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Institute of Corporate Directors and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

The Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD), in its latest Study on Board’s Diversity at Philippine Publicly Listed Companies, said its initial findings showed board diversity impacts the performance of businesses.

The ICD – a non-stock, not-for-profit national association of corporate directors and other stakeholders engaged in corporate governance – cited three conclusions warranting attention, one of which is the emerging significant role of women in the board, especially in improving the return on equity (ROE) of the business entity.

After researching and analyzing 271 publicly listed companies, the ICD mentioned one of four key findings, “to be competitive and responsive to the challenging economic and social trends, board diversity enables inclusion of different perspectives and ideas that can improve informed decision-making, oversight and governance.”

The ICD will unveil the full results of its study during the Building Better Boards through Diversity on August 15, 4 pm at Discovery Primea, Makati City. The presentation of the study will be followed by a panel discussion to be joined by ICD’s counterparts in Malaysia and Singapore as well as representatives from Corporate Governance and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

To register, please visit https://www.icd.ph/bdi2023. Fees for non-members are P2,800 (in person) and P1,250 (online). ICD members can attend for free.

The ICD is the only institution in the Philippines accredited as a corporate governance training body by the SEC, the Insurance Commission, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, the Governance Commission for Government-Owned or-Controlled Corporations, and the Career Executive Service Board. – Rappler.com