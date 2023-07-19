3 important lessons for the ‘Greatest Gamers,’ as told by Smart Omega coaches

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Smart Communications, Inc. and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

With their obsession with Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), Pinoys have become more and more competitive – from getting the latest hero skins to learning the prevailing most effective tactics available (Meta).

Videos of winning moments and highlight plays have made their way on TikTok, providing valuable insights on the latest strategies and game plans.

But, according to Smart Omega, who have experienced do-or-die games in the recent Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL), there are three important things that aspiring esports athletes should remember if they really want to clinch a spot in the national hero ranks and become “The Greatest Gamer” in the Philippines.

During a learning session with the 10 finalists of the Greatest Gamer in the Philippines presented by Smart, the coaches of Smart Omega, Ronel “STRONGER” Tan and Patrick James “E2MAX” Caidic shared three crucial lessons gamers should take to heart:

@smartcommunications Game on! Watch as the Smart Omega team brings their A-game to coach The Greatest Gamer contestants in this epic MLBB masterclass. Tune in to the intense battles every Saturday, 6PM at @TheGreatestGamer with Smart Power All 99. Enjoy Unli TikTok + 8GB all access data for only ₱99 for 7 days. Load now: https://smrt.ph/powerall2tk #TheGreatestGamerPH ♬ original sound – LiveSmart – LiveSmart

Lesson 1: Team communication

“This is the most important part of the team.” Coach STRONGER told the 10 finalists, who bested thousands of auditionees from all over the country for a shot at clinching The Greatest Gamer title and a P250,000 cash prize.

Clear communication is key to enable each player to shine, as it allows team members to play their roles effectively.

Coach STRONGER explained that communication will dictate how a team will move to make the game easier for them and harder for their opponents.

Lesson 2: Proper ways to pick spells

“Sometimes, this will cost you the game – a wrong spell for a hero,” Coach E2MAX said.

In MLBB, there are 12 battle spells that players may choose from and picking the right one based on the team’s composition and the enemy’s roster of heroes will be a game-changer for the team.

For instance, Coach E2MAX said, a mage like Kagura should be able to be as mobile as possible, given her role as a support carry. Hence, the spell Flicker would be a good pick to enable Kagura to effectively use various combos in both offense and defense.

Lesson 3: Proper choosing of emblems

“This will dictate the early to late game of the team,” Coach STRONGER said.

MLBB recently implemented a new emblem setup for the game, revamping the old one to provide more flexibility to players. With this, players must be able to familiarize themselves with the new system and pick the right mix for their heroes.

“There were instances when the emblems picked by the players cost them the game. All this will circle back to communication and spells, hence even during the drafting phase you should be able to have a picture of how you will be playing the game,” Coach STRONGER shared.

A chance to be part of the Smart Omega Team

Aside from the title and cash prize, the grand winner of The Greatest Gamer Philippines will have the chance to train and suit up to be part of Smart Omega’s MLBB roster in the upcoming season of MPL. Smart Omega is the professional esports team backed by Smart Communications, Inc.

Fans can stream episodes of @thegreatestgamer on TikTok every Mondays and Wednesdays at 4 pm.

Watch the finalists go through challenges and enjoy once-in-a-lifetime experiences before the Grand Finals match, which is set to take place on Friday, July 21 at 4 pm on TikTok.

Powered by The Philippines’ Best Mobile Network

The Greatest Gamer Philippines is powered by Smart, the Philippines’ Fastest and Best Mobile Network* for the third consecutive reporting period of Ookla®, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence.

Smart Prepaid and TNT subscribers can tune into the journey of The Greatest Gamer Philippines aspirants on TikTok by registering to Power All and Saya All offers, which come with daily access to TikTok.

Know more about how Smart enables subscribers to live more today and level up their gameplay by visiting Smart’s official TikTok page @smartcommunications. – Rappler.com