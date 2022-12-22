McDonald’s and Coca-Cola share the light of Christmas with families of Sitio Pintor

Together with Coca-Cola Philippines, McDonald’s gathered the families of Sitio Pintor in Rodriguez, Rizal for a memorable Christmas party

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by McDonald’s and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

For the past two years, we haven’t been able to celebrate Christmas the way we used to. We couldn’t get together with our friends, families, and relatives – that we sometimes only see during the holidays – because of the pandemic. But now that the restrictions have eased up, it’s time to spend this most wonderful time of the year with our loved ones once again.

McDonald’s and Coca-Cola Philippines made this possible for the families of Sitio Pintor through their #ShareTheLight campaign. Apart from their holiday offerings and lighting up of some of their McDonald’s branches, part of the #ShareTheLight campaign is the donation drive.

They kickstarted the holiday festivities for these families by organizing a Christmas party and bringing the donation drive to Sitio Pintor in Rodriguez, Rizal last December 11. They gave out Kindness Kitchen Meals, noche buena packs consisting of an 8-pc Chicken McShare Box and 1.5L Coke, and of course, Happy Meal toys for the kids.

HAPPY KIDS. Kids of Sitio Pintor pose with their Happy Meal boxes. All photos by Ian Handog

“Ang McDo ay narito para iparamdam ang liwanag ng Pasko,” said Marie Angeles, executive director, Ronald McDonald Charities. “Sa pamamagitan nito, nais namin mabigyan ng memorable na Pasko ang pamilyang Pilipino.”

[McDonald’s is here to let you experience the light of Christmas. Through this, we would like to give Filipino families a memorable Christmas.]

The families spent their Sunday playing party games like musical chairs, longest line, and newspaper dance where they got to win special prizes. They also danced and sang along to the performances by Ronald McDonald himself and the gang, and a special number by KZ Tandingan.

HAPPY MEAL PRIZE. Sito Pintor kid claims her prize after winning one of the party games.

RONALD AND THE GANG. Families of Sitio Pintor dance along with Ronald McDonald and the gang.

McDonald’s and Coca-Cola also set up interactive booths that let the children play games and win cool prizes like Happy Meal toys.

“Totoo talaga na may real magic kapag ang Pasko ay cine-celebrate nang sama-sama kasama ang pamilya,” said Anna Taruc, Key Accounts Senior Manager, Coca-Cola Philippines. “Ang pamaskong handog ng Coke sa mga taga Sitio Pintor ay ipadadama namin sa inyo ang liwanag ng Pasko.”

[It’s true that there’s real magic when you celebrate Christmas together with the family. Coke’s gift for the families of Sitio Pintor is to make you feel the light of Christmas.]

INTERACTIVE BOOTHS. Kids of Sitio Pintor got a chance to play games and win cool prizes.

CHRISTMAS GIFTS. A father and child check out their game prizes.

The residents of Sitio Pintor went home with smiles on their faces, gifts in their hands, and noche buena packs consisting of an 8-pc Chicken McShare Box and a bottle of Coca-Cola 1.5L, to bring home to their families.

“Napakaswerte namin. Taos puso ang aming pasaalamat sa pag-share n’yo po ng blessings,” said Brgy. San Isidro chairman Karen May Hernandez. “Sana maulit po.”

[We are so lucky. Our heartfelt thanks to you for sharing your blessings with us. We hope to see you again.]

MCSHARE BOX. A McDonald’s employee distributes Chicken McShare Boxes to the families of Sitio Pintor.

A MERRY CHRISTMAS. Families of Sitio Pintor pose with their McDonald’s and Coca-Cola goodies.

Sitio Pintor residents weren’t the only beneficiaries of the donation drive. McDonald’s also gave out Happy Meal books and toys to different local government units like Manila, Mandaluyong, Marikina, Pasay, and government agencies like the Philippine Navy, MMDA, and DepEd Region XII – Lanao Del Norte.

CITY OF MANILA. McDonald’s turns over their donations to Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna. Photo courtesy of McDonald’s



PHILIPPINE NAVY. McDonald’s Happy Meal donation drive at the Philippine Navy. Photo courtesy of McDonald’s

If you would also like to send your donations to families in need, you may do so by scanning the QR code below or clicking this link bit.ly/donatermhc.

