Mimiyuuuh as a ‘Where-wolf’ had us feeling FOMO for these vacation spots

The internet’s favorite funny fashion girl Mimiyuuuh is serving a new look this season, and it involves some luggage and… a snout! This year-end season, Mimiyuuuh joins Klook in their new campaign, which features her as a “Where-wolf” flying out to budget-friendly adventures courtesy of the travel app’s deals.

The video starts out showing a pack of Where-wolves without anywhere (get it?) to go to. Then, in comes Mimiyuuuh to the rescue by asking the gang to book experiences abroad with her on the Klook app. We then see a montage of their experiences snacking, gaming, and lounging at exciting tourist spots, and TBH their adventures had us feeling FOMO.

Below, we dissect their whirlwind travel itinerary to give you ideas on where to go for your revenge travel year-end vacation.

Singapore

The Lion City is a tourist’s dream, because the country has a diverse range of experiences that any group can enjoy. From seeking out nature’s thrills in Singapore’s Night Safari, to going on a gastronomic tour with a five-day Singapore Dining Pass, to immersing in culture at the ArtScience Museum – there’s an activity for everyone in the family or friend group. Plus, the country is renowned for its safety and cleanliness, making it an attractive spot for first-time travelers.

Another tip, specially for blockbuster film fans: Right now, Singapore is home to large-scale, limited-time experiences based on global box office hits. Avatar, The Experience will bring the world of Pandora to the Gardens by the Bay until March 31 2023, while A Minion’s Perspective Experience will let fans see the world from the beloved yellow goons’ eyes only until January 2, 2023.

Japan

Who wouldn’t want to pay a visit to the home of globally-beloved cultural items like ramen, kimonos, and Mt. Fuji? Klook lets visitors experience the Kyoto-Osaka area in particular, where the country’s natural wonders and iconic brands are on full display for all to see. With the travel app’s deals, visitors can enjoy a trip to Tokyo Sanrio Puroland, or feel like they’re in a Makoto Shinkai anime scene with a visit to the Chichibugahama Kagawa area where the ocean mirrors the sky. For visitors who want the full experience of the area, Klook offers a week-long Kansai Pass which bundles together some must-try activities.

If you plan on taking your wanderlust all across the country, Klook also has a Japan Rail pass which lets you enjoy unlimited access to its trails.

South Korea

As Mimiyuuuh said, visiting South Korea means breathing the same air as Lee Min Ho, Park Seo Joon, and Kim Seon Ho, which can already be a thrilling prospect for fanfic readers’ Y/N fantasies. But aside from being the home of gorgeous idols, SoKor has a long list of experiences to offer travelers, ranging from nature trips to amusement parks. Kids at heart can spend a day catching rides at Everland, while for outdoorsy vacationers, Klook also offers experiences at the picturesque Nami Island, which is home of the country’s “Petit France.” When you’re going on a SoKor vacation trip with Klook deals, it’ll be finger hearts all around.

With Mimiyuuuh and the pack, we don’t say a-wooo – we say, a-wheeere? Don’t let your FOMO take over because Klook’s year-end deals are too hair-raisingly good to miss.

