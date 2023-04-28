CheckThisOut: Pawsome dog kits for your furbaby

Let your dog enjoy these kits filled with cute toys and yummy treats

Thinking of a pawsome gift to give your dog? Then look no further as these out-of-the-box dog kits are here to save the day!

These boxes contain yummy treats, cute toys, or all of the above. Don’t worry though, all the items in these kits are pet-friendly (whew). Some of these packages are interactive too, making it the perfect opportunity to bond with your best friend.

So, whether your doggo’s birthday is fast approaching or you just want to spoil your buddy, then this list of fun and sulit dog kits is for you.

Pawcasso Box: A painting kit for dogs

Looking for a way to unleash your and your furbaby’s creativity? Then Bark n Bite’s Pawcasso box is the one for you. This kit comes with a jar of peanut butter for dogs, a canvas, an acrylic paint set, and a ziplock bag. You even have the option to add a chew toy, too.

But you may be wondering how this works. Well, you’ll have to add small dollops of paint onto the canvas and coat your ziplock bag with pet-friendly peanut butter first. Next, carefully place the canvas inside the coated ziplock, seal it, and let your dogs lick the peanut butter and create their very own masterpiece.

You never know, your dog may be the next Picasso – or should I say, Pawcasso?

Bark box sets for furbabies

If you and your doggo love surprises, then these bark box sets will suit you best.

These bark boxes come in different varieties. There’s the Woof! Box, Arf! Box, Bow! Wow! box and the Ruff! Box — each containing a different combination of toys and treats.

While you can choose the number of toys and treats you’ll want your furbaby to have, not knowing what kind of toy and treat you’ll receive definitely adds to the excitement. Just make sure to tell the shop your furbaby’s gender through the remarks section or direct message.

BORK!’s golden gift box set

There is nothing more precious than a fur parent and furbaby’s bond. And what better way is there to make your doggo feel special than through this golden gift box set?

Spoil your furbaby with this kit containing golden-paste (calabaza) dog treats, a luxurious raised glass bowl, as well as a dog mask and bib.

But more than their gold exterior, these items boost your dog’s health too! For one, the treats have anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, while the bowl promotes your doggo’s comfort while feeding.

Remember, when buying gifts for your pets, make sure that it’s pet-friendly – just like these kits. Look through the store’s legitimacy, the product’s testimonials, and the snack’s ingredients (as some of the food that we eat can be unsafe for our pets).

Enjoy spoiling your furbaby! – MJ Viernes/Rappler.com

