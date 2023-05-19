CheckThisOut: K-beauty sunscreens to keep you glowy and protected

Editor’s note: Some finds are simply too good not to share. Let us guide you on some of the best deals out there. Before you check that cart out, be sure to #CheckThisOut🛒. Our articles contain affiliate links from our partners. We earn a small commission when you shop using these links.

Whether you’ll be venturing outdoors or working from home this summer, sunscreen should be on your countertop of everyday essentials. In the sea of endless k-beauty products, there’s a reason why beauty gurus stress why it should be the most important step of your daily skincare routine (yes, even if you spend a lot of time indoors!).

It’s no secret that Koreans are admired for their coveted glass skin look which gives off that bright, youthful glow. Although sunscreens are mainly known to protect you from sun damage which can lead to dark spots, wrinkles, or skin cancer – it goes beyond just protection.

What’s special about Korean sunscreens is that many of these bottles are also packed with ingredients that provide added benefits to boost your skin’s hydration, soothe your skin from irritation, or prevent premature signs of aging.

But here’s why these bottles easily steal the limelight from its Western competitors which usually feel thicker on the skin: it boasts an ultra lightweight formula that leaves no white cast behind. Trust me, the extra layer (or two) won’t weigh you down under the Philippine heat.

Here I round up tried and tested k-beauty cult favorites I’ve emptied over the past three years and have made my skin the healthiest it’s been ever since I’ve jumped on the SPF train:

PURITO is a brand drawn to for its cruelty-free status and environmentally conscious efforts towards beauty. What stands out about this hybrid sunscreen that contains both physical and chemical filters is its spreadable and instantly absorbable formula that leaves your skin feeling refreshed throughout the day.

If you’re looking for that extra glowy finish, you’ll love the healthy shine it gives when used on its own, or how it serves as a smooth makeup base. The brand also takes a step towards clean skincare as it uses nature-derived ingredients that are especially gentle towards those with more sensitive skin.

I’m currently on my second bottle and it’s one of my no-frills, go-to sunscreens for the summer.

Pros: SPF50+, no white cast, cruelty-free, vegan, fragrance-free, alcohol-free, essential oil-free, recyclable packaging, suitable for all skin types

More people have been raving about TOCOBO over the past year for its incredibly lightweight yet nourishing formula where your skin not only feels moisturized, but you can also see the visible difference with how dewy it makes you look – minus the greasiness.

Those who enjoy a subtle fragrance will enjoy how hydrating it feels to swipe this on as it seamlessly sinks into the skin and delivers a pore-blurring like finish. It also contains other interesting ingredients and antioxidants to help calm down any skin troubles, including niacinamide to target blemishes, mung bean extract to help soothe irritation, and bio-hyaluronic acid which will give your skin moderate hydration.

Sunscreen is said to be reapplied every 2 hours, and this allows for flawless reapplication throughout the day without pilling.

Pros: SPF50+, no white cast, vegan, cruelty-free, alcohol-free, suitable for oily skin types

If there was the it-girl of sunscreens, that one bottle everyone’s been raving about all over Tiktok – this is she. It’s understandable why this is considered a staple for so many, and I believe that its consistency is what makes it shine literally.

This organic sunscreen has a creamy, lightweight, and moisturizing texture that effortlessly blends into the skin without the sticky feeling. It also contains 30% rice extract and grain probiotics which provide brightening and calming properties.

While this is suitable for all skin-types, those with normal to dry skin might enjoy this best during the summer as this may feel slightly thicker for those with oilier skin types.

Pros: SPF50+, no white cast, vegan, cruelty-free, alcohol-free, essential oil-free, fragrance-free, suitable for all skin types

This is an underrated chemical sunscreen that deserves more attention, especially for hotter climates like the Philippines. Its claim to fame is its water-based formula and essence-like consistency that elegantly melts onto your skin, leaving it softer and more supple.

It claims to double as a makeup primer and gives you a smooth base that won’t cake your makeup and hydration that lasts you throughout the whole day. One of its unique key ingredients is trufferol, a combination of white truffle and tocopherol, which work together to infuse antioxidant and anti-aging properties into your skin.

This product does contain a fragrance, but overall has a luxurious scent and silky texture.

Pros: SPF 50+, no white cast, vegan, cruelty-free, water-based, suitable for all skin types

Sunscreens are meant to be the last step of your daytime skincare routine but should be top of mind when it comes to your skincare routine, all year round.

In case you’ve been skipping out on SPF, it’s not yet too late to start to add this to your stash of everyday essentials. We promise, future you will thank you later. – Tricie Gonzaga/Rappler.com

