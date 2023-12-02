Slay bells ring! Skincare, beauty gift ideas to spoil your besties with

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – You’re never fully dressed without a smile, right? Plus healthy skin…a great makeup look…and timeless accessories. The kikay list goes on!

As 2023’s “slay bells” ring on this holiday season, there’s no better way to make your besties smile with the thoughtful gift of self-love and beauty. Here are some tried-and-tested holiday gift ideas – ranging from anti-aging skincare products to on-the-go makeup and jewelry – that your loved ones will love you for this Christmas!

Y.O.U Beauty

Y.O.U’s latest skin-loving product and TikTok cult favorite is its new Radiance Up! Deep Moisturizing Cream, a 2-in-1, gel-like moisturizer cream that can help repair the skin barrier, brighten dull skin, fade dark spots, hydrate, and radiate! Its ingredients include niacinamide, vitamin C, licorice extract, ceramides, and snow mushroom extract (a natural alternative to hyaluronic acid), for supple skin.

For P799, this is a beginner- and budget-friendly skincare item that’s gentle enough to add to your morning and night routines. Y.O.U Beauty also has an extensive line of beauty must-haves, like setting spray, Cloud Touch skin tints with SPF, lightweight concealers, color correcting palettes, loose face powder, and many more items that are suitable for sensitive, oily, and combination skin.

Dermorepubliq

Also a TikTok-famous shop, Dermorepubliq is an affordable, FDA-approved Philippine skincare brand that features 16 essential vitamin-infused skincare products made for men and women aged 13 to 35, targeted towards age-specific skin needs and formulated for our local tropical climate. Nothing is below P1,000 and nothing feels heavy on the skin!

Some of Dermorepubliq’s products: 5% Niacinamide + HA Serum, Niacinamide Clarifying Toner, Niacinamide Botanical Face Wash, Alpha Arbutin + HA Serum, and Niacinamide Face Bar for brightening; and the 2.5% Retinol Serum and 1% Hyaluronic Acid and Snail Mucin Serum for anti-aging and hydration purposes. They also have AHA and BHA serums, glycolic acid, body bars, spot treatments, and more products, all in Dermorepubliq’s classy, minimalist packaging!

Nature Republic

South Korean beauty brand Nature Republic Philippines launched a new “California Aloe Sun Safe” sunscreen line, perfect for hot days, beach trips, or just commuting under the sun.

For me, facial sunscreens must be lightweight, non-greasy, and hardly without a white cast; these do just the trick. Each item has SPF50+ PA+++- and California aloe, which offers both protection and hydration to the skin. There’s the absorbent Daily Sun Block, Moisturizing Tone Up Sun Block, and the multi-awarded Fresh Powdery Sun Stick that provides a nice, fresh, matte finish for oily skin. There’s also the Aqua Jumbo Sunscreen for swimming!

Dream Cake

This ethereal new skincare brand – Dream Cake – combines founder Dimples Romana’s love for sweet desserts and multi-purpose skincare into one passion project! Dream Cake’s two flagship products – both adorably packaged – are the Skin Glaze First Essence and the Face and Body Icing, both priced at P1,200. Both were designed by Korean experts and are approved by the FDA and KFDA (Korean Food and Drug Administration) to help reduce fine lines and brighten skin.

The Skin Glaze First Essence is a versatile and easy-to-apply hydrating powerhouse of the benefits of a toner, serum, moisturizer, essence, and primer in one that’s suitable for all skin types. The Face and Body Icing is a non-sticky face and body cream to moisturize and smoothen the skin.

Abs and Aynah Jewelry Shop

You can trust Abs and Aynah Jewelry Shop for authentic and pure South Sea pearls! The family-owned jewelry shop offers real Grade AAA pearls that come in a variety of designs – studs, dangling, necklace, bracelet, pendant, and more. Simple, sparkly, dangling, or beautifully attached to gold, diamonds, and other gems, you name it – it all depends on your budget for such a gift of luxury.

Abs and Aynah offers reasonable prices starting at P5,000 for pure and pretty pearl accessories, depending on the size, color, quality, and settings you want. Each piece comes with a certificate of authenticity by a certified pearl specialist (so you know it’s legitimate), plus an indication of its grade, MM, and other qualities. This is definitely a splurge-worthy present for your mom, grandmother, or a dear friend (it also makes for a good investment down the line, too). They deliver worldwide!

Barenbliss

Korean beauty brand Barenbliss has everything you need to cop that Korean-inspired, dewy, and glowing makeup look that highlights a healthy skin base and pops of naturally vibrant colors.

Barenbliss’ base makeup collection is lightweight and provides medium coverage, like the non-cakey, matte Compact Powder and the compact True Beauty Inside Cushion with a sweat-proof CC cream for healthy-looking, natural skin. There’s also mascara, eyebrow powder, and more items to complete any look.

Barenbliss’ cheek and lip tints are also pretty and come in a variety of muted, nude, mauve, pink, and deep and bright red shades. Whether you’re getting the matte, silky satin, or seamless velvet variants, each one is pigmented enough to stay but not too much that it becomes too drying or cracked. They’re lightweight on the lips, blendable, and glide on easily!

Five Beauty

Up-and-coming brand Five Beauty, co-owned by Gabbi Garcia, just launched its flagship Hybrid Colour Stick collection! The name is inspired by its no-fuss, simple philosophy – you can get ready in just 5 minutes – with as little effort as possible. This multi-use beauty essential stick is made with vegan, cruelty-free, skin-loving ingredients like olive oil, goji berry, meadow foam oil, jojoba oil, and aloe leaf extract. It’s also enriched with SPF 20 to protect your skin!

Five Beauty has five universally flattering shades that are buildable: Sunkissed (peachy coral), Bliss (cool rosy pink), Dreamy (terra-cotta), Iconic (vivid red), and Mystique (fuchsia berry). The packaging is compact, portable, and easy to use – it’s a twist stick that you can apply quickly on your cheeks, on your lips, and even on your eyelids. It’s an all-in-one beauty essential that provides a natural and dewy pop of color on-the-go, and is affordable at P399.

Dazzle Me

If Dazzle Me’s vibrantly eye-catching packaging isn’t enough to capture your attention, check out Dazzle Me Dazzling House‘s extensive line of quality beauty products that won’t break the bank!

Dazzle Me’s Misty Matte (P179) and Glossip Girl Lip Creams come in salmon, mauve brown, rose, nude, sun kissed coral, brick red, and rosewood shades that are either soft matte or glossy. They’re non-drying and has full or buildable coverage. It’s seamless and smooth on the lips, providing a soft blur. It’s moisturizing too – made with shea butter, hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and jojoba seed oil.

The Lip Serum (P159) is a moisturizing repair serum for night and day use, and can act as a hydrating clear gloss. For colorful lips, the water-based, light Ink-licious Liptint (P89) provides hours of a vivid red, pigmented stain that’s moist. The Creamy Liquid Blush (P149) is also a buildable treat for your cheeks, for a long-lasting and natural flush of color. Dazzle Me’s portable Pressed Foundation offers 12-hour coverage and SPF25++ for a natural skin matte finish. Seal your natural but high-definition look with Dazzle Me’s Setting Spray (P199), a light and non-sticky spray that locks in your makeup with rose water, hyaluronic acid, castor oil, and trehalose.

W.DressRoom

The famous Korean fragrance brand – W.DressRoom – is now here, complete with all 10 scents! Customers can now cop Jungkook’s favorite No. 97 April Cotton scent and other fragrances featured in K-dramas.

W. DressRoom’s perfumes are portable and easy to stash in your bag. Being water-based, it won’t stick on the skin and leaves no residue. It’s also great as a linen or room spray, as it acts as an anti-bacterial odor neutralizer. The light fragrance spray smells fresh, sweet, crisp, or fruity, depending on your chosen scent – there’s green tea, peach, mango, strawberry, chocolate, and musk.

